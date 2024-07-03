Uma Musume Tier List (July 2024)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby pits horse girls against each other in the race to the top! It is up to you, the trainer, to make sure each of the girls is in top condition. They each have their own personality and strengths, but which should you choose? Find out below about all available characters in our Uma Musume tier list.
Uma Musume Characters Tier List
We have sorted the characters of Uma Musume into tiers from strongest S Tier to weakest C Tier. Here is how this breaks down:
- S Tier: The strongest ‘god tier’ characters who are the ones you want to focus on leveling up.
- A Tier: Good characters to have, especially if you have no S Tier characters. Best to use above all lower tiers.
- B Tier: Very average characters. Fine to rely on them during early easier stages but they must be replaced as soon as you can.
- C Tier: Not worth adding to a team at all. Weak and unbalanced and best avoided even if you have no others to use.
|Ranking
|Character Name
|S
|Special Week, Tokai Teio, Maruzensky, Valentine, Vodka, North Flight, Rice Shower, Daiwa Scarlet, Silence Suzuka, Oguri Cap, Mejiro McQueen
|A
|Symboli Rudolph, Gold Ship, Grass Wonder, Taiki Shuttle, Air Groove, Mayano Top Gun, El Condor Pasa, Super Creek
|B
|Mejiro Ryan, Winning Ticket, Agnes Tachyon, Nice Nature
|C
|Sakura Bakushino, King Halo, Haru Urara, Matikanefukukitaru, Biko Pegasus, Fujikiseki
S Tier Characters
The S Tier Uma Musume characters are girls you will want to level up and keep in your team! Never swap these out for lower-ranked girls.
- Special Week
- Tokai Teio
- Maruzensky
- Valentine
- Vodka
- North Flight
- Rice Shower
- Daiwa Scarlet
- Silence Suzuka
- Oguri Cap
- Mejiro McQueen
A Tier Characters
The A Tier characters in our Uma Musume tier list are not as powerful as S Tier but they are still very good choices.
- Symboli Rudolph
- Gold Ship
- Grass Wonder
- Taiki Shuttle
- Air Groove
- Mayano Top Gun
- El Condor Pasa
- Super Creek
B Tier Characters
These B Tier characters are not very powerful but will be a fine choice if you have no other characters available.
- Mejiro Ryan
- Winning Ticket
- Agnes Tachyon
- Nice Nature
C Tier Characters
The C Tier girls are not recommended to use until they are buffed or balanced by the game developers.
- Sakura Bakushino
- King Halo
- Haru Urara
- Matikanefukukitaru
- Biko Pegasus
- Fujikiseki
