Uma Musume Tier List (July 2024)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby pits horse girls against each other in the race to the top! It is up to you, the trainer, to make sure each of the girls is in top condition. They each have their own personality and strengths, but which should you choose? Find out below about all available characters in our Uma Musume tier list.

Recommended Videos

Uma Musume Characters Tier List

We have sorted the characters of Uma Musume into tiers from strongest S Tier to weakest C Tier. Here is how this breaks down:

S Tier: The strongest ‘god tier’ characters who are the ones you want to focus on leveling up.

The strongest ‘god tier’ characters who are the ones you want to focus on leveling up. A Tier: Good characters to have, especially if you have no S Tier characters. Best to use above all lower tiers.

Good characters to have, especially if you have no S Tier characters. Best to use above all lower tiers. B Tier: Very average characters. Fine to rely on them during early easier stages but they must be replaced as soon as you can.

Very average characters. Fine to rely on them during early easier stages but they must be replaced as soon as you can. C Tier: Not worth adding to a team at all. Weak and unbalanced and best avoided even if you have no others to use.

Ranking Character Name S Special Week, Tokai Teio, Maruzensky, Valentine, Vodka, North Flight, Rice Shower, Daiwa Scarlet, Silence Suzuka, Oguri Cap, Mejiro McQueen A Symboli Rudolph, Gold Ship, Grass Wonder, Taiki Shuttle, Air Groove, Mayano Top Gun, El Condor Pasa, Super Creek B Mejiro Ryan, Winning Ticket, Agnes Tachyon, Nice Nature C Sakura Bakushino, King Halo, Haru Urara, Matikanefukukitaru, Biko Pegasus, Fujikiseki

S Tier Characters

Image Source: CYGames

The S Tier Uma Musume characters are girls you will want to level up and keep in your team! Never swap these out for lower-ranked girls.

Special Week

Tokai Teio

Maruzensky

Valentine

Vodka

North Flight

Rice Shower

Daiwa Scarlet

Silence Suzuka

Oguri Cap

Mejiro McQueen

A Tier Characters

Image Source: CYGames

The A Tier characters in our Uma Musume tier list are not as powerful as S Tier but they are still very good choices.

Symboli Rudolph

Gold Ship

Grass Wonder

Taiki Shuttle

Air Groove

Mayano Top Gun

El Condor Pasa

Super Creek

B Tier Characters

Image Source: CYGames

These B Tier characters are not very powerful but will be a fine choice if you have no other characters available.

Mejiro Ryan

Winning Ticket

Agnes Tachyon

Nice Nature

C Tier Characters

Image Source: CYGames

The C Tier girls are not recommended to use until they are buffed or balanced by the game developers.

Sakura Bakushino

King Halo

Haru Urara

Matikanefukukitaru

Biko Pegasus

Fujikiseki

That’s it for the Uma Musume character tier list! For more anime game tier lists, why not check out Strinova or Reverse 1999?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy