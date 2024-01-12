If you are a fan and a player of Reverse: 1999, then you surely know how it feels to go to sleep in the year 1999, only to wake up in the 1920s. We present to you our Tier List of characters in Reverse: 1999.

Reverse 1999 Tier List

Image Source: Blue Poch

Each character in Reverse 1999 has their own unique set of skills and their abilities are rated on a scale from three to six stars. Their battle performance varies on the amount of damage they inflict on the enemies, buffing, debuffing, and healing.

We’ve divided the characters on our tier list into four categories (tiers), based on their ratings, skills, and their usefulness for the battle squad.

S-Tier: Best of the best. These characters are the most powerful, skillful, and deadly fighters in the world of Reverse 1999.

A-Tier: Very strong characters, just a little bit weaker than the S-Tiers. They are an essential part of any team and we dare say that choosing them is perhaps even more important than choosing a character from the list of the strongest.

B-Tier: Solid characters who have some respective roles in the team. Whether they heal, buff or debuff, B-Tiers should be around in the battle, but not necessarily.

C-Tier: Lowest ranked characters in the game. Choose them only if you run out of options. They can be useful, but only if you know how to use them in the right way.

After explaining the division principle, it’s time to reveal to you which characters belong to which category. Here is our tier list for Reverse 1999.

Tier Character Rating Abilities S Ezra Theodore 6-Star Shield, Support Role, Fragile ability S Tooth Fairy 6-Star Healing, Critical Strikes, Debuff S Voyager 6-Star Support Role, Counter, Control, DPS S Regulus 6-Star Restless Heart, Support Role, DPS A Baby blue 5-Star Support Role, Debuff, DPS A Blonney 5-Star Burst DMG, DPS, Buffing A Charlie 5-Star Dispeller, DPS, Mental DMG A Matilda 5-Star Debuff, Mental DMG, DPS B Erick 4-Star Dispeller, DPS, Support Role B Oliver Fog 4-Star DEF, Support Role, Shield B TTT 4-Star Dispeller, DEF, Counter B APPLe 4-Star Healing, DPS, DMG C aliEnT 3-Star Control, DEF, Counter C The Fool 3-Star DEF, Counter, Resist Rate C Sputnik 3-Star DEF, Control C ONiON 3-Star Debuff, DPS, DEF

We have to remind you that this tier list was made based on our preferences and play style. It may vary from player to player, so don’t hesitate to choose even the lowest-rated characters if you think they will bring something to your battle squad. Analyze your needs and act accordingly. Good luck!