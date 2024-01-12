Reverse 1999 Tier List

Guides

Let's travel back in time.

If you are a fan and a player of Reverse: 1999, then you surely know how it feels to go to sleep in the year 1999, only to wake up in the 1920s. We present to you our Tier List of characters in Reverse: 1999.

Each character in Reverse 1999 has their own unique set of skills and their abilities are rated on a scale from three to six stars. Their battle performance varies on the amount of damage they inflict on the enemies, buffing, debuffing, and healing.

We’ve divided the characters on our tier list into four categories (tiers), based on their ratings, skills, and their usefulness for the battle squad.

S-Tier: Best of the best. These characters are the most powerful, skillful, and deadly fighters in the world of Reverse 1999.

A-Tier: Very strong characters, just a little bit weaker than the S-Tiers. They are an essential part of any team and we dare say that choosing them is perhaps even more important than choosing a character from the list of the strongest.

B-Tier: Solid characters who have some respective roles in the team. Whether they heal, buff or debuff, B-Tiers should be around in the battle, but not necessarily.

C-Tier: Lowest ranked characters in the game. Choose them only if you run out of options. They can be useful, but only if you know how to use them in the right way.

After explaining the division principle, it’s time to reveal to you which characters belong to which category. Here is our tier list for Reverse 1999.

TierCharacterRatingAbilities
SEzra Theodore6-StarShield, Support Role, Fragile ability
STooth Fairy6-StarHealing, Critical Strikes, Debuff
SVoyager6-StarSupport Role, Counter, Control, DPS
SRegulus6-StarRestless Heart, Support Role, DPS
ABaby blue5-StarSupport Role, Debuff, DPS
ABlonney5-StarBurst DMG, DPS, Buffing
ACharlie5-StarDispeller, DPS, Mental DMG
AMatilda5-StarDebuff, Mental DMG, DPS
BErick4-StarDispeller, DPS, Support Role
BOliver Fog4-StarDEF, Support Role, Shield
BTTT4-StarDispeller, DEF, Counter
BAPPLe4-StarHealing, DPS, DMG
CaliEnT3-StarControl, DEF, Counter
CThe Fool3-StarDEF, Counter, Resist Rate
CSputnik3-StarDEF, Control
CONiON3-StarDebuff, DPS, DEF

We have to remind you that this tier list was made based on our preferences and play style. It may vary from player to player, so don’t hesitate to choose even the lowest-rated characters if you think they will bring something to your battle squad. Analyze your needs and act accordingly. Good luck!

