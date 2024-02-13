Need an Anime Last Stand tier list? This anime-inspired Roblox game only released in the last few weeks, but has amassed a huge player base in that time. With plenty of unlicensed characters up for grabs, you may want some pointers on which fighters to use, and which to ditch. Our tier list will give you some pointers!

Anime Last Stand Units Tier List

Check out our units tier list for Anime Last Stand below. We’ve ranked all the units currently in the game, listed by their rarity and as such difficulty to get in-game. Those at the top are incredibly elusive and as such the most effective in combat, while those towards the bottom are far more common.

Ranking Unit Name S Mesh A Pride (Starter), Kohan (Drip), Gogota (Primal) B Baldy (Bored), Black Swordsman, Flame Alchemist, Idol, Knight King, Kon (Adult), Strongest Sorcerer (Unmasked) C Captain Commander, Illusionist, Curse King (Suppressed), Dark Captain, World’s Strongest (Old), Strongest Sorcerer, Speedcart, Jenos D Boku (SS), Burning Hero, Grimjaw, Lightning Swordsman, Namek Warrior, Noble Captain, Ulmiorra, Uriu, Vegata (Super), Wind Pillar, Zuffy (Timeskip) E Tenjuro, Kon, Ichiko (Kai), Lenji (Demon Leg), Riku, Pride (Night), Zuffy (Lobby)

What is the Best Unit in Anime Last Stand?

Image Source: Roblox

As per our tier list, the best units to use in Anime Last Stand are Mesh, Pride (Starter), Kohan (Drip), and Gogota (Primal).

Out of them all, Mesh is the unit to go for. It’s the only Ultimate unit in Anime Last Stand right now, and you can only obtain it by getting hugely lucky on banner spins. It’s worth it though, because Mesh can do up to 81,400 damage to enemies in tower defense levels. With a 0.01% drop rate on banner 2, you’ll really need to get lucky.

Other units from the Exotic rarity are still quite hard to get, but notably less impactful in battle. Pride (Starter) and Kohan (Drip) are the best choices here; the former is accessible only by purchasing the Starter Gamepass, and the latter from redeeming codes. They each have an upgraded damage stat of over 2,500. While less impressive than Mesh, it’s as good as it gets for more easily accessible units.

That’s all for our Anime Last Stand tier list! We’ll endeavor to update this guide as soon as more units land, and as existing ones are buffed or nerfed. Until then, check out some Play for UGC codes and Silly Tower Defense codes.