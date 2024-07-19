Project Polaro Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 19, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you ready to experience the classic Pokémon adventure from the Game Boy days? Battle against Brock and Misty, catch Pokémon from every generation, and defeat the Elite Four. If you want to customize your Pokémon and unlock free goodies, use Project Polaro codes.

All Project Polaro Codes List

Project Polaro Codes (Working)

GARDEVOIR : 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) (New)

: 1 Skin Spin 2KFR: 3 Upgraded Spins (6 Badges required) (New)

Project Polaro Codes (Expired)

SOCHERES

EXAMSFINISHED

H4PPYBIRTHDAY

INTHEWORKS

NEWWIKI

1KT1KTOK

T1kTOKPVP

500FOLLOWERS

71KMEMBERS

70KMEMBERS

JEEZUZ

SKIBIDI2K

SKRPAWPAW

SKIBIDICUR

BUGFIXED2024

1OKEAR

SHUTITDOWN

SKIBIDIPIPI

KH0R4ISG4Y

Related: Battle Pets TD Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Project Polaro

To redeem Project Polaro codes, follow our easy guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Open Project Polaro on Roblox. Earn your first Gym Badge. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button in the main menu. Enter a code in the text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies.

While you’re still here, check out our Pet Duel Simulator Codes and Collect All Pets Codes articles if you want more freebies for your other Roblox experiences.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy