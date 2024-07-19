Project Polaro Official Image
Project Polaro Codes (July 2024)

If you want to have stronger, better, faster, and stylish monsters in your pockets, use Project Polaro codes.
Are you ready to experience the classic Pokémon adventure from the Game Boy days? Battle against Brock and Misty, catch Pokémon from every generation, and defeat the Elite Four. If you want to customize your Pokémon and unlock free goodies, use Project Polaro codes.

All Project Polaro Codes List

Project Polaro Codes (Working)

  • GARDEVOIR: 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) (New)
  • 2KFR: 3 Upgraded Spins (6 Badges required) (New)

Project Polaro Codes (Expired)

  • SOCHERES
  • EXAMSFINISHED
  • H4PPYBIRTHDAY
  • INTHEWORKS
  • NEWWIKI
  • 1KT1KTOK
  • T1kTOKPVP
  • 500FOLLOWERS
  • 71KMEMBERS
  • 70KMEMBERS
  • JEEZUZ
  • SKIBIDI2K
  • SKRPAWPAW
  • SKIBIDICUR
  • BUGFIXED2024
  • 1OKEAR
  • SHUTITDOWN
  • SKIBIDIPIPI
  • KH0R4ISG4Y

How to Redeem Codes in Project Polaro

To redeem Project Polaro codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Project Polaro on Roblox.
  2. Earn your first Gym Badge.
  3. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  4. Press the Codes button in the main menu.
  5. Enter a code in the text box.
  6. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies.

