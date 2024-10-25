Image Credit: Bethesda
War Thunder Codes (October 2024)

Get ready to dominate the battlefield by redeeming the War Thunder codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 07:00 am

Updated: October 25, 2024

Added new codes!

War is hell, except in video games. If you’re one of the people who can recite the list of French WW2 tanks off the top of your head, you’ll love War Thunder. Hoard vehicles, change the course of history, and hunt for the inaccuracies to nitpick—what’s not to like?

War Thunder codes can help you spice up your collection by offering free cosmetics, boosts, and stickers. Many of the rewards are code-exclusive, so try to redeem them as fast as possible before the developer decides to take them down. If you can’t get enough warfare, visit the All World of Tanks Codes list to claim additional freebies.

All War Thunder Codes List

Working War Thunder Codes 

  • 52MONKEYS: 1st Squadron “Wukong” Decal Bonus
  • WTBUTCHER: Butcher Sticker

Expired War Thunder Codes 

  • PO-LI-GON
  • WARTHUNDER500K
  • WTDESCOM-BESTWORK
  • BRAVO
  • SUMMER2020
  • HEAT
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR2019
  • FROST
  • TANKERSDAY

How to Redeem Codes in War Thunder

If you’re not sure how to redeem War Thunder promo codes, follow the instructions below:

  • How to redeem War Thunder promo codes
    Image by Twinfinite
  • How to redeem War Thunder codes
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Visit the official Gaijin website.
  2. Click the Redeem Code button.
  3. Log into your account.
  4. Enter a valid code into the activation code text box.
  5. Click Activate to claim your reward.

If you’re eager to master the game, the official War Thunder Wiki is the most comprehensive resource available. You can learn more about the in-game vehicles and their historical trivia. Discover everything you need to know about the mechanics and community-driven content, or hang out with fellow fans in the forum section.

What Is War Thunder?

War Thunder is an MMO military game where you can test your strategic skills in land, aerial, and naval warfare. It features both iconic and less-known vessels spanning from the early 20th century to the modern era. You can collect over 2,000 vehicles and test their specs in a large variety of situations. The game is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

For additional free rewards, you can always browse our dedicated Codes section here on Twinfinite!

