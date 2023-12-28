Fortnite Codes (December 2023)

By now, everyone has heard of the popular little game called Fortnite. Developed by Epic Games, it started as a battle-royal game, but now, there are six modes to enjoy! With each new season, new features are introduced to players, such as exciting maps, awesome weapons, skins, V-bucks, and more!

Now that season 5 has come out, there are new Fortnite codes ready to be redeemed! With so much new content added, it’s no surprise that there will also be free items like skins, emotes, and more! If you want to grab some freebies in another immensely popular game, check out our Dead by Daylight Codes article!

All Fortnite Codes List

Active Fortnite Codes

BANAN-NANAN-ANA – Nanner Ringer Emote

Expired Fortnite Codes

Related: Tacticus Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite

Redeeming Fortnite codes can be done smoothly by following the steps below:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Visit the Fortnite code redemption page. Click on the Sign in button. Log into your Epic Games Account. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem and get your goodies.

How Can You Get More Fortnite Codes?

You can stay up-to-date with upcoming Fortnite codes by bookmarking this article. We put a lot of effort into finding all the new code drops and making sure that our readers get the latest freebies right away.

Alternatively, you can track new codes solo thanks to the official social media platforms for this popular game:

Why Are My Fortnite Codes Not Working?

You might fail to redeem Fortnite codes due to a simple typo if you’re entering them manually. Always double-check how you type codes and ensure they are written exactly like on our list above. It’s a tedious task, especially with how long these codes are, so copy/paste them directly from our article into the redemption web page to save time.

This solution won’t always do the trick because codes will expire at some point. You should redeem them immediately to claim goodies while the codes are still active. If you run into an expired code in this guide, contact us, and we will investigate further.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Fortnite

You can earn exciting goodies in Fortnite by completing missions. Participate in events and level up your avatar to try to obtain the Free Pass, which will unlock many prizes like cosmetics, emotes, XP boosts, and more! Additionally, check the developer’s social media (listed above) for giveaways!

What Is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a hybrid game containing six modes and an extensive multiplayer community. The classic mode is Battle-Royale, a PvP survival mode where players eliminate each other until one victor remains at the end. Save the World mode is the PvE mode where players complete tasks, upgrade gear, and progress through four corrupted zones. Creative mode allows players to create and share their own worlds for others to play in. Three new modes have been added recently, including a racing mode (Rocket Racing), a rhythm mode (Fortnite Festival), and the survival sandbox mode (Lego Fortnite).

Check out the rest of our dedicated Codes section for more codes and exquisite goodies in all your favorite games!