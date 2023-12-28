Fortnite Codes (December 2023)

By now, everyone has heard of the popular little game called Fortnite. Developed by Epic Games, it started as a battle-royal game, but now, there are six modes to enjoy! With each new season, new features are introduced to players, such as exciting maps, awesome weapons, skins, V-bucks, and more!
Now that season 5 has come out, there are new Fortnite codes ready to be redeemed! With so much new content added, it's no surprise that there will also be free items like skins, emotes, and more!
All Fortnite Codes List
Active Fortnite Codes
- BANAN-NANAN-ANA – Nanner Ringer Emote
Expired Fortnite Codes
WDCT-SD21-RKJ1-LDRJ
WSNQG-NG4YM-BS4VU-LNG8H
Y2429-69CD3-WMYNS-Y64V2!
6AQFF-N3SMY-2E6XZ-ZD3A4
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU
5PGPF-VXB6P-3HYBM-PTDZR
MTZ28-LNPPJ-DRGJU-GPXDY
5HE5C-B9PJ9-975DZ-RF5AK
3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7
D8PT-33YY-B3KP-HHBJ
MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK
3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7
NCSDH-L22H9-6DB5N-VU5VE
YXTU-DGMY-BR5L-UBNS
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP
0853-1358-8532
JNVK4-4UPHA-MYN43-2E2RW
AVAEX-H3XFK-RAVFF-CTLC7
3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
NBP4S-SLUET-YWQHY-66C2Z
72K9P-JDGRG-NB23P-FC9B3
3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
AUBLE-4Z6GP-P3EXU-5WFHT
MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
69JS-99GS-6344-STT8
YXTU-DTRO-S3AP-QRHZ
WDCT-SD74-2KMG-RQPV
3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
MEMCE-AMLSF-7QYKS-ZAP22
MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK
P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
D5ZUX-S9W7R-VP835-4PQR6
MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ
XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
MPUV-3GCP-MWYT-RXUS
YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6
ND8H-LW2Z-LKTW-7W22
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
VHNJ-GM7B-RHYA-UUQD
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
FGNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL
Z6P2X-F4UA6-V5QJH-CABCL
9BS9-NSKB-JAT2-8WYA
SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT
HW6E3-ZTMJD-UML9J-T6LEQ
WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP
SNMY9-NJ9JE-A7GHN-C54NQ
8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9
8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ
Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
3CT3L-5H6N6-2H35S-8TVX7
8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
TM6N6-H3XVT-2DJ9H-MAYD2
TDSM-4KUP-2HKL-NKXZ
FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
LJG6-DGYB-RMTH-YMB5
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite
Redeeming Fortnite codes can be done smoothly by following the steps below:
- Visit the Fortnite code redemption page.
- Click on the Sign in button.
- Log into your Epic Games Account.
- Type the code into the text box.
- Click Redeem and get your goodies.
How Can You Get More Fortnite Codes?
You can stay up-to-date with upcoming Fortnite codes by bookmarking this article. We put a lot of effort into finding all the new code drops and making sure that our readers get the latest freebies right away.
Alternatively, you can track new codes solo thanks to the official social media platforms for this popular game:
- X (@FortniteGame)
- YouTube (@Fortnite)
- Facebook (@Fortnite)
- Official Fortnite Discord
- Instagram (@Fortnite)
Why Are My Fortnite Codes Not Working?
You might fail to redeem Fortnite codes due to a simple typo if you’re entering them manually. Always double-check how you type codes and ensure they are written exactly like on our list above. It’s a tedious task, especially with how long these codes are, so copy/paste them directly from our article into the redemption web page to save time.
This solution won’t always do the trick because codes will expire at some point. You should redeem them immediately to claim goodies while the codes are still active. If you run into an expired code in this guide, contact us, and we will investigate further.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Fortnite
You can earn exciting goodies in Fortnite by completing missions. Participate in events and level up your avatar to try to obtain the Free Pass, which will unlock many prizes like cosmetics, emotes, XP boosts, and more! Additionally, check the developer’s social media (listed above) for giveaways!
What Is Fortnite?
Fortnite is a hybrid game containing six modes and an extensive multiplayer community. The classic mode is Battle-Royale, a PvP survival mode where players eliminate each other until one victor remains at the end. Save the World mode is the PvE mode where players complete tasks, upgrade gear, and progress through four corrupted zones. Creative mode allows players to create and share their own worlds for others to play in. Three new modes have been added recently, including a racing mode (Rocket Racing), a rhythm mode (Fortnite Festival), and the survival sandbox mode (Lego Fortnite).
