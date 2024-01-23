Anime Souls Simulator X Codes (January 2024)

If you’ve been putting in hours on Anime Souls Simulator X, you already understand power is incredibly important. Unless you train, you won’t get anywhere in the game. Luckily, you can skip some of that training with a few Anime Souls Simulator X codes.

All Anime Souls Simulator X Codes List

Anime Souls Simulator X codes are packed with free items and resources, which you can use to quickly strengthen your character. Avatar Spins are especially helpful for rerolling a new anime skin!

Anime Souls Simulator X Codes (Working)

10KLIKES : x1 All Potions, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens

: x1 All Potions, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens AMULETS : x1 All Potions, 5 Amulet Shards, x10 Star Balls, x5 Blue Flames, x10 Shiny Shards, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens

: x1 All Potions, 5 Amulet Shards, x10 Star Balls, x5 Blue Flames, x10 Shiny Shards, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens ASTRAPLAYZ : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins EMPERADORMAXIYT : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins GADI : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins HEYYYO221 : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins NOONE : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins PABLOXGAMES : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins RELEASE : x1 All Potions

: x1 All Potions SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : x1 All Potions, x3 Blue Flames, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens

: x1 All Potions, x3 Blue Flames, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens SUBBASUGAMEYST : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins SUBTOMEMYT : x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins TITANS : x1 All Potions, x10 Amulet Shards, x10 Star Balls, x5 Blue Flames, x10 Shiny Shards, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens

: x1 All Potions, x10 Amulet Shards, x10 Star Balls, x5 Blue Flames, x10 Shiny Shards, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens TY25KLIKES : x1 All Potions, x5 Blue Flames, x10 Star Balls, x10 Shiny Shards, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens

: x1 All Potions, x5 Blue Flames, x10 Star Balls, x10 Shiny Shards, x10 Bloods, x10 Enchantment Tokens, x10 Avatar Spins, x10 Passive Tokens USECODEJIXXYJAX: x3 Blue Flames, x3 Enchantment Tokens, x3 Passive Tokens, x3 Avatar Spins

Anime Souls Simulator X Codes (Expired)

10KLIKES

1KLIKES

3KLIKES

5KLIKES

DAILYREWARDS

ENCHANTMENTS

HAKIANDCREWS

MINISECRETBOSSES

SIDEQUESTS

SLXDEFENSE

SORRYFORBUG

SORRYFORDELAY

THXFOR20K

TYFOR8KLIKES

XMASUPDATE

How To Redeem Codes in Anime Souls Simulator X

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

Open the Shop just to the left of your screen, represented by a basket icon. Now, along the bottom of the menu, in the bottom-right corner, select the Codes button. Copy and paste a working code to redeem!

How Can You Get More Anime Souls Simulator X Codes?

Well, you’ve got a couple options. Outside of bookmarking this page, you can also visit:

Follow the developer, @paid_sc on Twitter

Join the Mark-6 Roblox group…

…And join the Anime Souls Simulator X Discord server

You’ll usually get the scoop on the latest codes, content updates, and just general game knowledge. The Discord server is especially helpful for finding others on Roblox to play with!

Why Are My Anime Souls Simulator X Codes Not Working?

Unlike, say, Mega Pyramid Tycoon, Anime Souls Simulator X is only concerned with spelling and availability. You don’t need to capitalize anything—just get the spelling right. You’re better off copying and pasting from our list to avoid any mistakes. If you did that, but the code still won’t work, then it has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Souls Simulator X

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

While codes are an excellent source of free in-game items, it’s not the only way. In Anime Souls Simulator X, you can also get a free boost from being a Premium Member, in addition to having friends join and play with you. There’s also a free chest you can unlock after you’ve joined the Mark-6 Roblox group.

What is Anime Souls Simulator X?

Anime Souls Simulator X is pretty straightforward: you play as one of many different anime characters (called Avatars in-game), wielding various weapons. You get stronger by swinging your sword, which you’ll need to do a lot of in order to defeat enemies and bosses of each area. There’s also a “pet” collecting aspect to it involving anime characters.

And with that, you now have everything you need to know on the latest Anime Souls Simulator X codes and how to redeem them. For more free goodies, may we suggest Anime Dimensions? You can also find links to other code guides down below!