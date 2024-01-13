Mega Pyramid Tycoon Codes (January 2024)

You can’t be a pharaoh without mountains of gold, right? At least in Mega Pyramid Tycoon, where you’ll be building the best pyramid ever. That’s a pretty expensive endeavor, so you may want to use a few Mega Pyramid Tycoon codes to get you started.

All Mega Pyramid Tycoon Codes List

Generally speaking, free Mega Pyramid Tycoon codes tend to revolve around giving in-game cash and gems, a premium currency. It can be a massive help to your pyramid business, especially if you’re new.

Mega Pyramid Tycoon Codes (Working)

55KLIKES : x3000 Cash, x25 Gems

: x3000 Cash, x25 Gems CHRISTMAS23 : x7000 Cash, x50 Gems

: x7000 Cash, x50 Gems DIZZY : x50000 Cash, x350 Gems

: x50000 Cash, x350 Gems FREECASH : x3000 Cash

: x3000 Cash MEMBER : x3000 Cash

: x3000 Cash Join Gamelabs Studios Roblox group for $400 Cash and an OP Group Dropper

Mega Pyramid Tycoon Codes (Expired)

45KLIKES

TWEET

How To Redeem Codes in Mega Pyramid Tycoon

Along the bottom of the UI, open the Shop. It’s the basket icon. Scroll to the very bottom of the Shop menu. Type in a working code, keeping in mind spelling and case-sensitivity. Press the Redeem button and enjoy your free gifts!

How Can You Get More Mega Pyramid Tycoon Codes?

Other than coming back to our page for updates, you can join Gamelabs Studios, the game’s official Roblox group. Codes are posted there, as well as on Twitter and Discord.

Why Are My Mega Pyramid Tycoon Codes Not Working?

You have to keep in mind that these codes are sensitive to capitalization, which is what usually trips people up even if the spelling is spot on. When you type in a code, it should exactly how it’s presented on our list!

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Mega Pyramid Tycoon

Mega Pyramid Tycoon has a handful of ways to earn some free rewards. You’ll see two buttons on the left side: a timer and a chest. Every 24 hours, you’ll get a key that you can unlock a chest with for rewards. The other way is collecting a free gift the longer you play.

What is Mega Pyramid Tycoon?

Like Energy Drink Tycoon, Mega Pyramid Tycoon has you cash by selling gold. You do this within a pyramid, which you build taller and wider through upgrades. Spruce it up with some lighting and decorations, too!

