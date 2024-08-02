Second Piece Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 2, 2024 Added more codes!

Recommended Videos

Roblox is a dream come true for us who still can’t get enough of One Piece despite the mind-boggling number of episodes. You can star in this swashbuckling adventure and explore more of the beloved world. No pirate will say no to free treasure, so grab these Second Piece codes.

All Second Piece Codes List

Working Second Piece Codes

!code OmgEnchantStone : 100 Enchant Stones (Level 8,500 required)

: 100 Enchant Stones !code AizenEnchantStone : 150 Enchant Stones (Level 8,500 required)

: 150 Enchant Stones !code BigCodeee : 100 Enchant Stones and 100 Race Rerolls (Level 8,500 required)

: 100 Enchant Stones and 100 Race Rerolls !code LastShutdownRimuru : 25 Race Rerolls (Level 8,500 required)

: 25 Race Rerolls !code Sorryyyyyyyy : 25 Race Rerolls and 25 Enchant Stones (Level 8,500 required)

: 25 Race Rerolls and 25 Enchant Stones !code UltimateCode : 20 Race Rerolls (Level 8,500 required)

: 20 Race Rerolls !code MaskFix : 25 Race Rerolls and 10 Enchant Stones (Level 8,500 required)

: 25 Race Rerolls and 10 Enchant Stones !code RimuruEnd : 20 Race Rerolls (Level 8,500 required)

: 20 Race Rerolls !code GojoQuestTomorrow : 20 Race Rerolls (Level 8,500 required)

: 20 Race Rerolls !code TojiSpawn : Free rewards (Level 8,500 required)

: Free rewards !code CidRerun: Free rewards (Level 8,500 required)

Expired Second Piece Codes

!code RimuruSpeedRun

!code NoWorldBossCode

!code RudeusGreyrat

!code ihatesecondpiece

!code ihatechxmei

!code FollowChxmei

!code FollowN4Animation

!code Honokai

!code TripleShutdownEEE

!code BloodQueenUpdate

!code RaidJustice

!code Kokushibo

!code StarrkIncrease

!code techniquefromtheheianera

!code HiguramaSoon

!code Hunter

!code Clover

!code Spirigunfix

!code Igris

!code DataLoadFix

!code NoMoreBloodScythe

!code NoMoreAltForRaidCoin

!code PortalTicket

!code HotFixAlter

!code chxmei

!code sukunaontop

!code KamishWrath

!code Draconic

!code QualityOfLifee

!code Viserys

!code EnchantStone

!code qualityoflife

!code AegonTargaryen

!code PleaseAquaGacha

!code jjkupdatepart2isreal

!code shutdowntrip

!code DoubleShutdownAta

!code LastShutdownRealGn

!code Alter

!code StarrkLimitedUpdate

!code gojoontop

!code StarrkLimited

!code Frieren

!code ShutdownMahou

!code UpdateSuperSuperSoon

!code Balerion

!code damagebug

!code housetargaryen

!code SansTheSkeleton

!code UltimateMaintenance

!code eddardstarrk

!code FirstMen

How to Redeem Codes in Second Piece

Redeeming codes for Second Piece is easy if you follow the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Second Piece in Roblox. Click the chat button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the chat. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

Second Piece Trello Link

If you’re interested in more information about the game, head over to the official Second Piece Trello board. It’s a handy resource that provides various useful tips and answers to frequently asked questions about the experience that will help you become a master pirate. Here, you can learn specifics about different fighting styles, how to get various items, and other useful details.

Interested in more codes for other One-Piece-inspired games? Check out our Fruit Seas Codes and AOPG Codes articles to learn how to get free rewards!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy