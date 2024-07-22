AOPG Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 22, 2024 Added new codes!

Roblox experiences inspired by One Piece are everywhere, but AOPG stands out from the crowd in style. If you’re all about sailing the ocean, collecting loot, and fighting the Marine fleet, you’re in for a fun time. With the help of AOPG codes, the Marines will tremble with fear!

All AOPG Codes List

AOPG Codes (Working)

BossStudiosNami! : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards NamiUPD! : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards BIGCODE : 2 Poneglyphs

: 2 Poneglyphs BossStudiosExtra !: 2x EXP (3 hours)

!: 2x EXP (3 hours) NewMagma! : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossStudiosMagma! : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossStudiosUPD! : Free rewards

: Free rewards AttackMarineford! : Free rewards

: Free rewards FIXES! : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph BossGojoUPD! : Free rewards

: Free rewards NewGojo! : Free rewards

: Free rewards Sorry! : Free rewards

: Free rewards ForSunday! : Free rewards

: Free rewards QOL! : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossQualityUpdate! : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossYoruUPD! : Free rewards

: Free rewards NewYoru! : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossLeopardUPD! : Free rewards

: Free rewards NewLeopard! : Free rewards

: Free rewards ArtifactsUpdate! : Free rewards

: Free rewards NewFixUpdates! : Free rewards

: Free rewards Quality! : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossStudiosQuality! : Free rewards

: Free rewards TeleportBoss! : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph WarpGun! : Free rewards

: Free rewards OMGBossRename! : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph BossRenameUPD! : Title Spins

: Title Spins OMGRename! : Free rewards

: Free rewards RenameUPD! : Free rewards

: Free rewards GyukiFruit! : Free rewards

: Free rewards SaturnUPD! : Free rewards

: Free rewards PawV2Update! : Free rewards

: Free rewards NewUpdateHey! : Free rewards

: Free rewards LoyalsCodeAgain! : Free rewards

: Free rewards VegapunkRaid! : 2x Gems (1 hour)

: 2x Gems (1 hour) NewSuits! : 2x XP (1 hour)

: 2x XP (1 hour) AwakenCyborg! : Free rewards

: Free rewards EggHunt! : Free rewards

: Free rewards QualityOfLife! : Free rewards

: Free rewards JoinLoyals! : Free rewards

: Free rewards LoyalsCode! : Free rewards

: Free rewards SorryForLateDrop : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph BuddhaV2! : XP boost (30 minutes)

: XP boost (30 minutes) IceV3NOW : Free rewards

: Free rewards LateDrop : Free rewards

: Free rewards BossStudioLoyals : Free rewards

: Free rewards Heavenly Restriction : Free rewards

: Free rewards Sorry4TojiDelay : Free rewards

: Free rewards BirthdayBoss19 : Free Boost

: Free Boost AFSComeback? : Free Boost

: Free Boost thebosscode! : Global EXP Boost

: Global EXP Boost Sorry4Delay : x2 XP (60 minutes) and x2 Gems (60 minutes) (New servers only)

: x2 XP (60 minutes) and x2 Gems (60 minutes) BossGoroV3 : x2 XP (60 minutes) and x2 Gems (60 minutes) (New servers only)

: x2 XP (60 minutes) and x2 Gems (60 minutes) Pregame_U8zKL : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph HalloweenRelease : Double XP boost

: Double XP boost Hellsing : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph UTADROP : x2 Gems (60 minutes)

: x2 Gems (60 minutes) UGC12 : x2 XP boost

: x2 XP boost 510KLikes : x2 Gems (60 minutes)

: x2 Gems (60 minutes) UGC15 : x2 Gems boost (60 minutes)

: x2 Gems boost (60 minutes) Sogeking : Double XP (60 minutes)

: Double XP (60 minutes) 520KLIKES : Poneglyph

: Poneglyph 250MILLTHANKS: 3 Poneglyphs

AOPG Codes (Expired)

SORRY4BUG

CyborgSoon!

200KLIKES

THOUSANDLIKES

10KLIKES

90KLIKES

KOREA

DragonNext!

KingLuffyAndAlopek

UPDATE7

110KLIKES

40KLIKES

100KLIKES

VIZTHEGOAT

20KLIKES

7.5KLIKES

125KLIKES

335KLIKES

50KLIKES

1MILLION!

75KLIKES

UPDATE8

GEAR4SOON

HANGUKMANSAE

MINIUPDATE

3KLIKES

UPDATE7TOMORROW ?

? SORRY4SHUTDOWN

MILLIONAIRES

20MVISITS

120KSUBS

55KLIKES

230KLIKES

UPDATE1

UPDATE7.5

MOCHITOMORROW

5KLIKES

MAINTENANCE

60KLIKES

SORRYWEFIXED

100KTWITTER

UPDATE7.5

35KLIKES

80MILLVISITS!

170KLIKES

TESTING

PHOENIXV2

155KLIKES

250KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in AOPG

The process of redeeming AOPG codes differs from the one used in most other Roblox games. With our help, you’ll claim them in no time:

Subscribe to the developer on YouTube (@Theboss_Brandon) Launch AOPG on Roblox. Click on Menu (1) in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click the bird icon (2) to open the code redemption window. Type in the channel ID of the YouTube channel you used to subscribe to the developer’s account into the Enter Channel ID text box (3). Type in a working code into the Enter Code text box (4). Hit Enter on your keyboard, and the rewards will be yours.

