AOPG Codes (July 2024)

Explore the ocean and fight back the Marines with AOPG codes!
Jovan Krstić
Published: Jul 22, 2024 09:43 am

Updated: July 22, 2024

Added new codes!

Roblox experiences inspired by One Piece are everywhere, but AOPG stands out from the crowd in style. If you’re all about sailing the ocean, collecting loot, and fighting the Marine fleet, you’re in for a fun time. With the help of AOPG codes, the Marines will tremble with fear!

All AOPG Codes List

AOPG Codes (Working)

  • BossStudiosNami!: Free rewards (New)
  • NamiUPD!: Free rewards (New)
  • BIGCODE: 2 Poneglyphs
  • BossStudiosExtra!: 2x EXP (3 hours)
  • NewMagma!: Free rewards
  • BossStudiosMagma!: Free rewards
  • BossStudiosUPD!: Free rewards
  • AttackMarineford!: Free rewards
  • FIXES!: Poneglyph
  • BossGojoUPD!: Free rewards
  • NewGojo!: Free rewards
  • Sorry!: Free rewards
  • ForSunday!: Free rewards
  • QOL!: Free rewards
  • BossQualityUpdate!: Free rewards
  • BossYoruUPD!: Free rewards
  • NewYoru!: Free rewards
  • BossLeopardUPD!: Free rewards
  • NewLeopard!: Free rewards
  • ArtifactsUpdate!: Free rewards
  • NewFixUpdates!: Free rewards
  • Quality!: Free rewards
  • BossStudiosQuality!: Free rewards
  • TeleportBoss!: Poneglyph
  • WarpGun!: Free rewards
  • OMGBossRename!: Poneglyph
  • BossRenameUPD!: Title Spins
  • OMGRename!: Free rewards
  • RenameUPD!: Free rewards
  • GyukiFruit!: Free rewards
  • SaturnUPD!: Free rewards
  • PawV2Update!: Free rewards
  • NewUpdateHey!: Free rewards
  • LoyalsCodeAgain!: Free rewards
  • VegapunkRaid!: 2x Gems (1 hour)
  • NewSuits!: 2x XP (1 hour)
  • AwakenCyborg!: Free rewards
  • EggHunt!: Free rewards
  • QualityOfLife!: Free rewards
  • JoinLoyals!: Free rewards
  • LoyalsCode!: Free rewards
  • SorryForLateDrop: Poneglyph
  • BuddhaV2!: XP boost (30 minutes)
  • IceV3NOW: Free rewards
  • LateDrop: Free rewards
  • BossStudioLoyals: Free rewards
  • Heavenly Restriction: Free rewards
  • Sorry4TojiDelay: Free rewards
  • BirthdayBoss19: Free Boost
  • AFSComeback?: Free Boost
  • thebosscode!: Global EXP Boost
  • Sorry4Delay: x2 XP (60 minutes) and x2 Gems (60 minutes) (New servers only)
  • BossGoroV3: x2 XP (60 minutes) and x2 Gems (60 minutes) (New servers only)
  • Pregame_U8zKL: Poneglyph
  • HalloweenRelease: Double XP boost
  • Hellsing: Poneglyph
  • UTADROP: x2 Gems (60 minutes)
  • UGC12: x2 XP boost
  • 510KLikes: x2 Gems (60 minutes)
  • UGC15: x2 Gems boost (60 minutes)
  • Sogeking: Double XP (60 minutes)
  • 520KLIKES: Poneglyph
  • 250MILLTHANKS: 3 Poneglyphs

AOPG Codes (Expired)

  • SORRY4BUG
  • CyborgSoon!
  • 200KLIKES
  • THOUSANDLIKES
  • 10KLIKES
  • 90KLIKES
  • KOREA
  • DragonNext!
  • KingLuffyAndAlopek
  • UPDATE7
  • 110KLIKES
  • 40KLIKES
  • 100KLIKES
  • VIZTHEGOAT
  • 20KLIKES
  • 7.5KLIKES
  • 125KLIKES
  • 335KLIKES
  • 50KLIKES
  • 1MILLION!
  • 75KLIKES
  • UPDATE8
  • GEAR4SOON
  • HANGUKMANSAE
  • MINIUPDATE
  • 3KLIKES
  • UPDATE7TOMORROW?
  • SORRY4SHUTDOWN
  • MILLIONAIRES
  • 20MVISITS
  • 120KSUBS
  • 55KLIKES
  • 230KLIKES
  • UPDATE1
  • UPDATE7.5
  • MOCHITOMORROW
  • 5KLIKES
  • MAINTENANCE
  • 60KLIKES
  • SORRYWEFIXED
  • 100KTWITTER
  • UPDATE7.5
  • 35KLIKES
  • 80MILLVISITS!
  • 170KLIKES
  • TESTING
  • PHOENIXV2
  • 155KLIKES
  • 250KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in AOPG

The process of redeeming AOPG codes differs from the one used in most other Roblox games. With our help, you’ll claim them in no time:

How to redeem AOPG codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Subscribe to the developer on YouTube (@Theboss_Brandon)
  2. Launch AOPG on Roblox.
  3. Click on Menu (1) in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  4. Click the bird icon (2) to open the code redemption window.
  5. Type in the channel ID of the YouTube channel you used to subscribe to the developer’s account into the Enter Channel ID text box (3).
  6. Type in a working code into the Enter Code text box (4).
  7. Hit Enter on your keyboard, and the rewards will be yours.

There are plenty more codes for other amazing games waiting for you in our dedicated Roblox Codes section. Hurry up and claim them before they expire!

