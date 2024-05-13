Roblox Anime Crossover Defense Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 13, 2024 We found codes!

No matter what TD game you play, getting all the best units is one hell of a challenge. Now, you’ll have to do most of the grinding for them, but we’ve got something to help you out. Below, we collected all working Roblox Anime Crossover Defense codes that you should use to get an edge over other players.

All Roblox Anime Crossover Defense Codes List

Working Codes

1MVISITS : 10 Crystal Helixes, 1,000 Gems (New)

: 10 Crystal Helixes, 1,000 Gems 15K : 5 Crystal Helixes, 300 Gems (New)

: 5 Crystal Helixes, 300 Gems 10K : 5 Crystal Helixes, 300 Gems (New)

: 5 Crystal Helixes, 300 Gems RELEASE: 90 Star Shards, 1,000 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Crossover Defense

Image Source: Fish Bean Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Fish Bean Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Fish Bean Studio via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Crossover Defense codes:

Open Anime Crossover Defense on Roblox. Go to the Spawn and find the Naruto codes NPC. Enter the green circle on the ground. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem Code to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Anime Crossover Defense are neither case-sensitive nor complex, but there is still a non-zero chance you made a spelling mistake. If that happens, the game will also tell you that the code you tried to redeem doesn’t exist. Also, it could just be that you already claimed that code, in which case you should simply move on to the next one.

How to Get More Anime Crossover Defense Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then your first should be the Fish Bean Studio Discord server. The developers post all the newest codes in the Announcements channel, along with upcoming content, events, giveaways, etc.

However, scrolling through all those announcements is going to shorten your mouse wheel’s lifespan significantly, plus it’s time-consuming. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. We keep the working list updated so you can be sure that you’re always getting all of the available codes.

Well, that’s everything we have regarding Anime Crossover Defense codes. For more in-game freebies, visit the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the most popular titles, including Stand Battlegrounds, Legacy Piece, and Anime Dimensions.

Also, if you want to try out some other tower defense experiences, I suggest you try Anime World and All Star Tower Defense. Both are anime-inspired, but each has its own set of unique mechanics and enemies.

