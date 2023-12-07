Roblox Fruit Tower Defense Codes (December 2023)

Fruit Tower Defense is a Roblox game where you can use anime characters to fight back against waves of enemies. If you want to get a headstart, you can read this handy guide to find out all valid codes you can use to get free resources.

All Available Codes in Fruit Tower Defense

BlackRock has released several codes that you can redeem to obtain valuable resources, such as Gems and Coins. Here is the list of all valid codes in Fruit Tower Defense:

FREE – Redeem to get 200 Coins and 40 Gems

THANKS – Redeem to get 200 Coins and 40 Gems

Release – Redeem to get one Crate

All Expired Codes in Fruit Tower Defense

Here are all the invalid codes that you can no longer use in Fruit Tower Defense:

Coins – Redeem to get free rewards

Gems – Redeem code to get 30 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Tower Defense

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

You can redeem codes in Fruit Tower Defense by following these step-by-step instructions:

Launch Fruit Tower Defense on the Roblox app. Press the small Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. You can find it underneath the Quest button beside the gear icon. Copy and Paste one of the working Fruit Tower Defense codes into the text box. Click the green checkmark button to collect your reward.

Be warned that sometimes the game will glitch and not register the code you input despite being valid. If this happens, just close and open the Code menu and try again.

I highly recommend you bookmark this page so you can revisit it when we update this article with the newest Fruit Tower Defense codes. Another great way to get more codes is by following the game’s X account, @FruitsTD. You can also join the Fruit Tower Defense Discord Server to get the latest news and updates about the game.

