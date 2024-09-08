Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
SJW in Anime Vanguards casting his ability
Image Source: Kitawari Development
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Anime Vanguards Codes – Pre-Release (September 2024)

Get them before they expire!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Sep 8, 2024 07:41 am

Updated: September 8, 2024

We looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Anime Vanguards is the biggest TD game we’ve had in a while. Now, like in any other new game, getting all the best units early on can accelerate your progress immensely. To help you with that, we collected all codes for Anime Vanguards in one place. Scroll down to check them out.

All Active Anime Vanguards Codes

  • There are no active codes at the moment. We will add them as soon as the game drops.

Expired Anime Vanguards Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Vanguards

Codes menu in Anime Vanguards
Image Source: Kitawari Development
Codes menu in Anime Vanguards
Image Source: Kitawari Development
Codes menu in Anime Vanguards
Image Source: Kitawari Development
  1. Open Anime Vanguards on Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes on the right side of your screen.
  3. Type or paste your code into the input field.
  4. Press Redeem to claim the code.

Related Article: Anime Royale Codes

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

  • Misspelled code: If you’re typing the codes out, double-check your spelling before hitting redeem. You can also just copy-paste them instead.
  • Already redeemed code: You can claim each code only once per account. If this happens, move onto the next code.
  • Expired code: The developers can deactivate codes without any notice. So, it’s best you claim any code you find right away.

How to Get More Anime Vanguards Codes

If you want to search for yourself, then the two best places are the Anime Vanguards Discord server and the Kitawari Roblox group. You can also try the Anime Vanguards fanpedia, though the info there might be a bit outdated or incomplete.

Do note that we check all of the above-mentioned places frequently, updating the list if needed. So, if you want to save yourself some time, it’s better to bookmark this post instead and revisit it whenever you run out of resources.

Anyway, that is all we’ve got on Anime Vanguards codes and how to redeem them in-game. If you need codes for other Roblox games, check out the Roblox section on our website to find them. There, you can also find tier lists for all the most popular TD titles, including Five Nights TD, Anime Royale, and Anime Defenders.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.