Anime Vanguards Codes – Pre-Release (September 2024)

Anime Vanguards is the biggest TD game we’ve had in a while. Now, like in any other new game, getting all the best units early on can accelerate your progress immensely. To help you with that, we collected all codes for Anime Vanguards in one place. Scroll down to check them out.

All Active Anime Vanguards Codes

There are no active codes at the moment. We will add them as soon as the game drops.

Expired Anime Vanguards Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Vanguards

Open Anime Vanguards on Roblox. Click on Codes on the right side of your screen. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Misspelled code : If you’re typing the codes out, double-check your spelling before hitting redeem. You can also just copy-paste them instead.

: If you’re typing the codes out, double-check your spelling before hitting redeem. You can also just copy-paste them instead. Already redeemed code : You can claim each code only once per account. If this happens, move onto the next code.

: You can claim each code only once per account. If this happens, move onto the next code. Expired code: The developers can deactivate codes without any notice. So, it’s best you claim any code you find right away.

How to Get More Anime Vanguards Codes

If you want to search for yourself, then the two best places are the Anime Vanguards Discord server and the Kitawari Roblox group. You can also try the Anime Vanguards fanpedia, though the info there might be a bit outdated or incomplete.

Do note that we check all of the above-mentioned places frequently, updating the list if needed. So, if you want to save yourself some time, it’s better to bookmark this post instead and revisit it whenever you run out of resources.

Anyway, that is all we’ve got on Anime Vanguards codes and how to redeem them in-game. If you need codes for other Roblox games, check out the Roblox section on our website to find them. There, you can also find tier lists for all the most popular TD titles, including Five Nights TD, Anime Royale, and Anime Defenders.

