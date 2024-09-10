How to Unlock Paragon Stages in Anime Vanguards

Even though the tutorial is extensive in AV, some things are still left to the player to figure out, and one of them is the Paragon mode. The requirements to get it aren’t really obvious, but fortunately for you, we’re here to help. Scroll down to learn how to unlock the Paragon stages in Anime Vanguards and what they are all about.

How to Get Paragon Stages in Anime Vanguards

To unlock Paragon stages for a certain map in Anime Vanguards, you have to clear all story acts on that specific map on Nightmare difficulty. That means you have to clear all of the Planet Namak story for the Planet Namak Paragon, all of the Sand Village story for the Sand Village Paragon, and so on.

Also, if you wish, you can skip Planet Namak and Sand Village and go straight for the Double Dungeon. However, with increased difficulty and different mechanics, clearing those stages on Nightmare might prove difficult, especially if you don’t have any of the meta units.

What are Paragon Stages in Anime Vanguards?

Paragon stages in Anime Vanguards are basically a combination of Infinite mode and Story acts. You start with and gain more money, just like in Infinite, and you clear 15 waves with a boss that spawns at the end. Also, there are 25 stages per area, each available on Normal and Nightmare difficulty.

Now, the rewards for each Paragon stage are virtually the same as for clearing Story acts. However, by clearing them on Nightmare difficulty, you can also unlock Paragon Conqueror achievements, which will then reward you with emotes, trait rerolls, stat chips, gems, and more. So, if you want to save time, it’s best you skip the Normal difficulty and focus on Nightmare instead.

Well, that sums up about all you need to know about Paragon stages and how to unlock them in Anime Vanguards. For more helpful guides, including ones on how to get mounts and secret units in AV, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite.

