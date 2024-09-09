Want to get some even stronger units that might help you fight off the enemies? Then you’ll want to know all about how to get secret units in Anime Vanguards. Keep reading to find out all the secrets you need to know to unlock those units as quickly as possible.

How Do You Unlock Secret Units In Anime Vanguards?

At launch, there are two secret units that you can get in Anime Vanguards. They are Alocard, from Hellsing, and Igris from Solo Leveling. They can be quite difficult to obtain, as the chances to get them to drop are overall pretty low.

You’ll want to start working on them as soon as you can, especially if you plan on upgrading them in the future. Also, you might want to spend some Robux on the Lucky potions, as they can get you better chances.

It is quite simple to get Alocard, since you can summon him directly from the Summon portal. But that’s where the good news ends, since we are talking about a very rare unit. You’ll need to spend a lot of time in the portal and see how lucky you are with the drop rate. Overall, Alocard is even rarer than a shiny unit, so your chances are pretty low. It will be about a 0.04% chance to get him and your character also needs to be at level 10.

You can get Igris through the Legend version of act three of the Double Dungeon. In order to get there, you first need to play through and defeat the three acts of Sand Village and also the other three acts of Legend. You will have a 0.75% chance to get Igris once you successfully complete the Legend stage. If you fail, you just need to try to complete act three again.

That’s all you need to know on how to get secret units in Anime Vanguards. For more information on the game, check out our how to trade and our reroll guide.

