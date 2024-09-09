Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Trade in Anime Vanguards - character in Roblox walking around
Guides
Roblox

How to Trade in Anime Vanguards

Damiano Gerli
Published: Sep 9, 2024 09:27 am

Trading is a classic feature in many Roblox games, especially those where you have a lot of items to buy. Let’s find out how to trade in Anime Vanguards and how you can get some new items that might actually fit your character better.

How to Trade in Anime Vanguards

At the moment, there is no trading option in Anime Vanguards. So, if you have a surplus of items or units that you do not really need, your best bet is just to sell them and try to find some other items that might actually be useful.

Character walking in the Anime Vanguards lobby
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Still, not all is lost. The developers have announced that trading will indeed be a part of Anime Vanguards. When? They have confirmed that it will be added in a post-release update, so we can look forward to that happening in the next few weeks or months. We will update this guide with more information as soon as we know more about it.

How To Get Units and Gems in Anime Vanguards

The quickest way to get your hands on more powerful units and gems in Anime Vanguards is by playing the game and defeating as many enemies as possible. Of course, there are also special quests that you can take part in, along with dungeons to complete that will offer better rewards than the average levels.

Naturally, these quests and dungeons are longer and more difficult, so you better make sure that you don’t go in unprepared. We would recommend first training your units and leveling up your character by playing a few levels, then going in and trying for better rewards.

That’s all we have on how to trade in Anime Vanguards at the moment. For more guides on the game, check out the codes and the Trello link.

Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
