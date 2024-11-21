Ash Echoes Reroll Guide

Ash Echoes has finally launched on mobile platforms and even PC. As you progress through this nearly post-apocalyptic sci-fi RPG, it’s understandable that you will want the best characters possible. If you’re considering rerolling in Ash Echoes to get the best characters, this guide will help.

How to Use Bluestacks for Faster Rerolls

Before we begin rerolling in earnest, there is a method that makes rerolling much easier if you play on PC using the Bluestacks mobile game emulator. Using Bluestacks’s Multiple Instance Sync allows for, well, multiple instances of the game you’re playing. This lets you attempt multiple recruit rolls, and you get to keep the instance you like as your main account!

Account Reroll Guide for Ash Echoes

1. Open Ash Echoes and Play as a Guest

Playing as a guest is important because if you immediately bind your game state to your Google account or whathaveyou, you won’t be able to reroll without using a brand new account on a new email. Likewise, using multiple states simply won’t work if you bind your account right away—so stick to the guest account until you get the roll you want.

2. Play Through the Tutorial and Prologue Stage S0-4 (15-20 Minutes)

There are multiple cutscenes and tutorial missions you need to play through before earning access to the mail and gacha recruit functions. Even if you skip the cutscenes, the missions themselves are going to take you at least 15 minutes to complete or longer.

With that in mind, I wouldn’t reroll using multiple email accounts simply due to the time it takes to reroll without multiple instances on emulators.

3. Claim Pre-Registration Rewards and Try Your Luck

Once you’re through Prologue Stage S0-4, you can claim pre-registration rewards from the mail that also opens up access to you. These rewards allow for around 20 free pulls and likely at least one six-star character.

If you don’t get the character you want, then your potential god roll is possibly only a single reroll away. Additionally, you will want to do your first 10-pull on the current Targeted Resonance banner [Gleaming Light]. Doing so will net you a 20% discount, requiring only eight Resonance Clue.

4. Best Characters to Reroll for in Ash Echoes

While there are currently 11 six-star characters in the game, I would recommend the following four characters to focus your rolls on.

Lorelle

Luke

Longqing

Cyros

Cyros is a great pick thanks to the insane fire damage that he does. Meanwhile, Lorelle is a very versatile character that can swap between offensive and defensive modes, making her quite beginner-friendly. Once you have your damage characters all set up, you will want Luke and Longqing. Luke is a solid support character with taunts, barriers, and AOE attack buffs.

Finally, Longqing is one of the best support healers in the game. She has healing water orbs that bounce between allies and multiple different shields that either heal or grant damage reduction.

And that wraps up this reroll guide! For more guides of this kind, you’ll want to take a peek at our other reroll guides for Heaven Burns Red, Lord of Nazarick, and Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

