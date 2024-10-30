Not happy with your tutorial spins and want another shot at getting some luck? If so, our Lord of Nazarick reroll guide is exactly what you’re after. We’ll explain how to reroll right from the off, so you aren’t stuck with low-tier characters that can’t do the trick in more difficult content.

How to Reroll in Lord of Nazarick

To reroll in Lord of Nazarick, all you need to do is change your current server on the server browser from the main menu.

Unlike other gacha games, where a complete restart of your profile and account is required, here you can just swap out your current server. It doesn’t matter whether you’re changing to a different region or just selecting a different one adjacent to the current one. In any case, progress doesn’t transfer from server to server, so you can dive straight back into a fresh save.

For a more detailed breakdown of what to do, follow these instructions:

Boot up Lord of Nazarick on your mobile device and get to the main menu.

Just above the start button where it lists your current server, press Switch.

Browse through the servers for one of your liking. Provided the icon next to it is green, tap on it.

You’ll go back to the main menu now, with the new server appearing above the start button.

Hit it and you can play through the tutorial again, with another chance at the free summons and those you can purchase with currency unlocked in early-stage quests.

You get two free summons as a part of the tutorial, including one on the current limited banner. As such, it’s likely worth rerolling as many times as you need to until you get a top-tier character. Then, use any gems and coins you get from clearing the first few quests on these additional banners. Bear in mind that you can redo them all again once you reroll, so it’s definitely worth doing.

