Lord of Nazarick Codes [Release] (October 2024)

Wondering whether Lord of Nazarick codes are available? The new gacha game based on Crunchyroll’s popular isekai franchise has just launched in the West, with players naturally flocking to redeem any relevant coupons. Let’s take a closer look!

All Lord of Nazarick Codes

Lord of Nazarick Codes (Working)

There are no active Lord of Nazarick codes at the time of writing.

Lord of Nazarick Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Lord of Nazarick

Since codes don’t seem to be a part of the Western launch of Lord of Nazarick, it’s hard to predict exactly what a redemption process would look like. As such, the instructions below are our estimation, based on how similar mobile games handle it.

Load into Lord of Nazarick on your mobile device.

Play through the tutorial until you have full access to the game’s menus.

From the main menu tap the Settings cog icon, and then select the Redeem option (which isn’t there yet).

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Confirm.

Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Lord of Nazarick Codes?

The best place to find additional coupons is the Lord of Nazarick X page. This appears to be the most frequently updated social media handle for the game, with details on its launch and added features. Turn on post notifications there are you’re bound to spot codes as soon as they arrive. There’s also an official website to keep an eye on as well.

Of course, your easiest route is to bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Lord of Nazarick. We’ll keep an eye out for any codes and add them to our list accordingly, ensuring you never miss out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Currently, the reason coupons won’t work in Lord of Nazarick is because the game simply doesn’t have that functionality yet. However, since codes are such a common feature in free-to-play mobile games like this, it’s bound to arrive sooner rather than later.

When codes do land, ensure you’re typing them in exactly as displayed on our list. Even the most insignificant typo will cause the code to not work at all, which can be frustrating. Therefore, you’re best off pasting the codes from our list rather than typing them to get around that issue.

