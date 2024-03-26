Merge Arena Tier List (March 2024)

I love games where PvP is the main mode and there is a lot of strategy involved. However, working out which units are best on my own takes quite a bit of time. If you’re in the same kind of predicament and just want a quick rundown of the best heroes, our Merge Arena tier list is everything you’ll ever need.

Best Merge Arena Heroes Tier List

To make this list, I analyzed the decks of all the top players in the game. The heroes’ ranking is influenced by how many of the top decks contain them and how many of these top decks outperform others despite being lower level/rarity. This means that even a legendary card can be F-tier if it severely underperforms.

So, with that out of the way, here is the definitive Merge Arena tier list:

Tier Heroes S+ Lava Girl, Kitsune, Tech Golem, Snoozamander S Boaris, The Monkey King, Draco, Duckwing, Angel, Bastion, The Griffon, A Witch Doctor, The Gambler, The Gearhead, Gunslinger, Mako, Treant, Genie, Evil Eye B Lich, Nightmare, Rocky, The Paladin, Valkyrie, Electric Mage, Mummy Warrior, Aqua C Druid, Trickster, Arachne, Warlock, Gorgon, Crusader, Shaman, Crystallix, Jester, Buddy D Slime, Franken, Vampire, Huntress, Plague Doctor, Totem, Executioner, Succubus F Minotaur, Cannoneer, Fairy, Viking, Saboteur, Axe Thrower, Samurai

Note that most of the top-tier characters are of Legendary rarity, with a couple of Epics that have very useful skills in their kit. If you don’t have those yet, check out the lower tiers and see whether you have some of those. Ultimately, your strategy is what determines whether you’ll win or lose games.

Anyway, that concludes our Merge Arena tier list. Making your deck as best as it can be should be a lot easier now that you know which of the heroes you have are good and which are not.

