Survivor.io Codes (July 2024)

In Survivor.io, you navigate the zombie-infested streets and collect cool power-ups. You might be the world’s last hero, but even the bravest warriors need a little help sometimes. Survivor.io codes will grant you some always-needed Revive Tickets and other valuable free rewards. Now, go get those zombies!

Survivor.io Codes (Working)

COMEBACK : 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys (New)

: 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys LesserHeat : 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 3 Special Op Tickets

: 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 3 Special Op Tickets solstice: 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 2 Special Op Tickets

Survivor.io Codes (Expired)

DoubleFifth

EarGrain

summerheat

GrainFull

summerchild

Goldenweek24

twiXmay

Springrain

tiktokup

Equinox

topsurvivor

LUCKY2024

namin1004

dinter888

orange0818

stanley234

et1231777

akaoni1207

dinter001

oni666

crazyface777

40shuteye

stanley888

yesranger666

dinter777

scsc777

SEPDEWS

SURVIVOR2301

LNY2023

LUCKY2023

XMAS2022IO

20Thanksgiving22

mapleleaves

halloween31

pumpkin

HeatNow

TW10000VIP888

MOONCAKE

11survivorio08

survivorio811

survivor11

811survivorio

survivoriotop1

no1zombie

beryl41

minorcold

20christmas23

HeatNow

googlebest2023

thanksturkey23

anniversary

snowdonia

gogohalloween

frostfall

autumnsport

FallBreeze

obon2023

Autumn88

deepsea2023

GreaterHeat

tanabata

summerday

GraininEar

SEPDEWS

tangtanggpkr

PlantNow

2023Spring

kakao10gift

SpringArbor

DADA5000DC

survivor11

20challenge23

LOVE2023

CHRISTMAS

MajorCold

anniversary

dadasurvivor

AwekeningNow

2024LNY

How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io

If you’re not sure how and where to redeem codes for Survivor.io (available on Google Play and App Store), follow the guide below:

Open Survivor.io on your device. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Tap on the avatar picture in the top-left corner. Copy your Player ID. Go to the Survivor.io Gift Code page. Paste the ID code into the Game ID text box. Enter a code into the Rewards Code text box. Solve the Verification Code captcha. Click the Redeem button. Visit your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

