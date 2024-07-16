Survivor.io promo art
Image via Habby
Category:
Guides
Codes

Survivor.io Codes (July 2024)

Redeem Survivor.io codes to help yourself power through the zombie apocalypse!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 07:09 am

Updated: July 16, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

In Survivor.io, you navigate the zombie-infested streets and collect cool power-ups. You might be the world’s last hero, but even the bravest warriors need a little help sometimes. Survivor.io codes will grant you some always-needed Revive Tickets and other valuable free rewards. Now, go get those zombies!

All Survivor.io Codes List

Survivor.io Codes (Working)

  • COMEBACK: 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys (New)
  • LesserHeat: 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 3 Special Op Tickets 
  • solstice: 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 2 Special Op Tickets

Survivor.io Codes (Expired)

  • DoubleFifth
  • EarGrain
  • summerheat
  • GrainFull
  • summerchild
  • Goldenweek24
  • twiXmay
  • Springrain
  • tiktokup
  • Equinox
  • topsurvivor
  • LUCKY2024
  • namin1004
  • dinter888
  • orange0818
  • stanley234
  • et1231777
  • akaoni1207
  • dinter001
  • oni666
  • crazyface777
  • 40shuteye
  • stanley888
  • yesranger666
  • dinter777
  • scsc777
  • SEPDEWS
  • SURVIVOR2301
  • LNY2023
  • LUCKY2023
  • XMAS2022IO
  • 20Thanksgiving22
  • mapleleaves
  • halloween31
  • pumpkin
  • HeatNow
  • TW10000VIP888
  • MOONCAKE
  • 11survivorio08
  • survivorio811
  • survivor11
  • 811survivorio
  • survivoriotop1
  • no1zombie
  • beryl41
  • minorcold
  • 20christmas23
  • HeatNow
  • googlebest2023
  • thanksturkey23
  • anniversary
  • snowdonia
  • gogohalloween
  • frostfall
  • autumnsport
  • FallBreeze
  • obon2023
  • Autumn88
  • deepsea2023
  • GreaterHeat
  • tanabata
  • summerday
  • GraininEar
  • SEPDEWS
  • tangtanggpkr
  • PlantNow
  • 2023Spring
  • kakao10gift
  • SpringArbor
  • DADA5000DC
  • survivor11
  • 20challenge23
  • LOVE2023
  • CHRISTMAS
  • MajorCold
  • anniversary
  • dadasurvivor
  • AwekeningNow
  • 2024LNY

Related: Hero Clash Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io

If you’re not sure how and where to redeem codes for Survivor.io (available on Google Play and App Store), follow the guide below:

How to redeem Survivor.io codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Survivor.io on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
  3. Tap on the avatar picture in the top-left corner.
  4. Copy your Player ID.
  5. Go to the Survivor.io Gift Code page.
  6. Paste the ID code into the Game ID text box.
  7. Enter a code into the Rewards Code text box.
  8. Solve the Verification Code captcha.
  9. Click the Redeem button.
  10. Visit your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

To claim more free rewards in other fun mobile games, check out our Pixel Heroes Codes and Honor of Kings Codes articles!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.