Survivor.io Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 16, 2024
We added new codes!
In Survivor.io, you navigate the zombie-infested streets and collect cool power-ups. You might be the world’s last hero, but even the bravest warriors need a little help sometimes. Survivor.io codes will grant you some always-needed Revive Tickets and other valuable free rewards. Now, go get those zombies!
All Survivor.io Codes List
Survivor.io Codes (Working)
- COMEBACK: 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys (New)
- LesserHeat: 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 3 Special Op Tickets
- solstice: 200 Gems, 20 Energy, and 2 Special Op Tickets
Survivor.io Codes (Expired)
- DoubleFifth
- EarGrain
- summerheat
- GrainFull
- summerchild
- Goldenweek24
- twiXmay
- Springrain
- tiktokup
- Equinox
- topsurvivor
- LUCKY2024
- namin1004
- dinter888
- orange0818
- stanley234
- et1231777
- akaoni1207
- dinter001
- oni666
- crazyface777
- 40shuteye
- stanley888
- yesranger666
- dinter777
- scsc777
- SEPDEWS
- SURVIVOR2301
- LNY2023
- LUCKY2023
- XMAS2022IO
- 20Thanksgiving22
- mapleleaves
- halloween31
- pumpkin
- HeatNow
- TW10000VIP888
- MOONCAKE
- 11survivorio08
- survivorio811
- survivor11
- 811survivorio
- survivoriotop1
- no1zombie
- beryl41
- minorcold
- 20christmas23
- HeatNow
- googlebest2023
- thanksturkey23
- anniversary
- snowdonia
- gogohalloween
- frostfall
- autumnsport
- FallBreeze
- obon2023
- Autumn88
- deepsea2023
- GreaterHeat
- tanabata
- summerday
- GraininEar
- SEPDEWS
- tangtanggpkr
- PlantNow
- 2023Spring
- kakao10gift
- SpringArbor
- DADA5000DC
- survivor11
- 20challenge23
- LOVE2023
- CHRISTMAS
- MajorCold
- anniversary
- dadasurvivor
- AwekeningNow
- 2024LNY
How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io
If you’re not sure how and where to redeem codes for Survivor.io (available on Google Play and App Store), follow the guide below:
- Open Survivor.io on your device.
- Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
- Tap on the avatar picture in the top-left corner.
- Copy your Player ID.
- Go to the Survivor.io Gift Code page.
- Paste the ID code into the Game ID text box.
- Enter a code into the Rewards Code text box.
- Solve the Verification Code captcha.
- Click the Redeem button.
- Visit your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 07:09 am