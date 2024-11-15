How to Mine and Convert Ore in Elin

To be able to craft weapons and armor in Elin, you’ll need to develop your mining and conversion skills. Mining is especially important, as certain ores require quite some time to be mined, depending on the power of your tools. Here, we’ll explain how to mine and convert ore as quickly as possible.
Mining Ore in Elin
The first step to developing your mining skills should include dirt wall digging. The more you dig, the more mining power you obtain. The best starting race for developing mining skills as fast as possible would be Hillfolk, which is a race of small and rugged creatures. The best part about this race is that it can equip heavy armor and even learn martial arts.
You can learn the mining skill in the central area of the town of Yowyn. Here you’ll find the skill trainer, standing next to a training dummy. After learning this skill from him, you’ll be able to mine difficult materials. Also, note that you will also significantly increase the overall speed of the mining by doing this.
You can mine any dirt walls and ores using a simple pickaxe. You can further enhance it with enchantments to improve results. A pickaxe can be crafted at the Tinker’s Table using the following recipe:
- 2x Stone Ingot
- 1x Stick
- 1x String
List of All Mineable Ores
Here’s a complete list of all ores that can be mined in Elin, including their hardness, hit, and damage levels:
|Ores
|Hardness
|Hit Levels
|Damage
|Adamantite
|115
|11
|38
|Amethyst
|72
|14
|26
|Basalt
|52
|3
|11
|Bone
|12
|10
|4
|Bronze
|45
|2
|5
|Chromite
|85
|15
|17
|Copper
|34
|6
|5
|Coral
|7
|7
|2
|Crystal
|22
|19
|14
|Diamond
|100
|19
|27
|Diorite
|46
|5
|9
|Ether
|120
|8
|45
|Gold
|25
|13
|18
|Granite
|18
|4
|8
|Iron
|56
|8
|8
|Lapis
|42
|4
|8
|Limestone
|30
|6
|9
|Marble
|40
|6
|8
|Meteorite
|95
|20
|31
|Mithril
|98
|20
|18
|Obsidian
|60
|16
|10
|Onyx
|50
|0
|11
|Plastic
|10
|12
|1
|Phyllite
|13
|8
|6
|Silt
|24
|8
|6
|Silver
|27
|6
|7
|Slate
|38
|6
|8
|Steel
|67
|12
|13
|Titanium
|89
|21
|18
|Turqouise
|58
|13
|12
Converting Ore in Elin
Once you have the chunks of ore that you’ve mined with your pickaxe, you can convert them into ingots and use them in various crafting recipes. To convert the ore, you must build a Smelter, which you can craft at the Drafting Table using the following recipe:
- 12x Cut Stone
- 6x Brick
- 10x Granite Ore
Finally, insert the ore chunks into the smelter and wait for the process to finish. As a result, your ore will be turned into ingots.
