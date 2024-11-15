Forgot password
Mining location in Elin
How to Mine and Convert Ore in Elin

Mining in Elin has never been easier!
Serhii Patskan
Published: Nov 15, 2024

To be able to craft weapons and armor in Elin, you’ll need to develop your mining and conversion skills. Mining is especially important, as certain ores require quite some time to be mined, depending on the power of your tools. Here, we’ll explain how to mine and convert ore as quickly as possible.

Mining Ore in Elin

The first step to developing your mining skills should include dirt wall digging. The more you dig, the more mining power you obtain. The best starting race for developing mining skills as fast as possible would be Hillfolk, which is a race of small and rugged creatures. The best part about this race is that it can equip heavy armor and even learn martial arts.

You can learn the mining skill in the central area of the town of Yowyn. Here you’ll find the skill trainer, standing next to a training dummy. After learning this skill from him, you’ll be able to mine difficult materials. Also, note that you will also significantly increase the overall speed of the mining by doing this.

You can mine any dirt walls and ores using a simple pickaxe. You can further enhance it with enchantments to improve results. A pickaxe can be crafted at the Tinker’s Table using the following recipe:

  • 2x Stone Ingot
  • 1x Stick
  • 1x String
Skill trainers in the center of the town in Elin
Image Source: Lafrontier

List of All Mineable Ores

Here’s a complete list of all ores that can be mined in Elin, including their hardness, hit, and damage levels:

OresHardnessHit LevelsDamage
Adamantite1151138
Amethyst721426
Basalt52311
Bone12104
Bronze4525
Chromite851517
Copper3465
Coral772
Crystal221914
Diamond1001927
Diorite4659
Ether120845
Gold251318
Granite1848
Iron5688
Lapis4248
Limestone3069
Marble4068
Meteorite952031
Mithril982018
Obsidian601610
Onyx50011
Plastic10121
Phyllite1386
Silt2486
Silver2767
Slate3868
Steel671213
Titanium892118
Turqouise581312

Converting Ore in Elin

Once you have the chunks of ore that you’ve mined with your pickaxe, you can convert them into ingots and use them in various crafting recipes. To convert the ore, you must build a Smelter, which you can craft at the Drafting Table using the following recipe:

  • 12x Cut Stone
  • 6x Brick
  • 10x Granite Ore

Finally, insert the ore chunks into the smelter and wait for the process to finish. As a result, your ore will be turned into ingots. That’s everything you need to know on how to mine and convert ore in Elin. For more Elin tips and tricks articles, check out our guide on How To Level Lock Picking.

