How to Mine and Convert Ore in Elin

To be able to craft weapons and armor in Elin, you’ll need to develop your mining and conversion skills. Mining is especially important, as certain ores require quite some time to be mined, depending on the power of your tools. Here, we’ll explain how to mine and convert ore as quickly as possible.

Recommended Videos

Mining Ore in Elin

The first step to developing your mining skills should include dirt wall digging. The more you dig, the more mining power you obtain. The best starting race for developing mining skills as fast as possible would be Hillfolk, which is a race of small and rugged creatures. The best part about this race is that it can equip heavy armor and even learn martial arts.

You can learn the mining skill in the central area of the town of Yowyn. Here you’ll find the skill trainer, standing next to a training dummy. After learning this skill from him, you’ll be able to mine difficult materials. Also, note that you will also significantly increase the overall speed of the mining by doing this.

You can mine any dirt walls and ores using a simple pickaxe. You can further enhance it with enchantments to improve results. A pickaxe can be crafted at the Tinker’s Table using the following recipe:

2x Stone Ingot

1x Stick

1x String

Image Source: Lafrontier

List of All Mineable Ores

Here’s a complete list of all ores that can be mined in Elin, including their hardness, hit, and damage levels:

Ores Hardness Hit Levels Damage Adamantite 115 11 38 Amethyst 72 14 26 Basalt 52 3 11 Bone 12 10 4 Bronze 45 2 5 Chromite 85 15 17 Copper 34 6 5 Coral 7 7 2 Crystal 22 19 14 Diamond 100 19 27 Diorite 46 5 9 Ether 120 8 45 Gold 25 13 18 Granite 18 4 8 Iron 56 8 8 Lapis 42 4 8 Limestone 30 6 9 Marble 40 6 8 Meteorite 95 20 31 Mithril 98 20 18 Obsidian 60 16 10 Onyx 50 0 11 Plastic 10 12 1 Phyllite 13 8 6 Silt 24 8 6 Silver 27 6 7 Slate 38 6 8 Steel 67 12 13 Titanium 89 21 18 Turqouise 58 13 12

Converting Ore in Elin

Once you have the chunks of ore that you’ve mined with your pickaxe, you can convert them into ingots and use them in various crafting recipes. To convert the ore, you must build a Smelter, which you can craft at the Drafting Table using the following recipe:

12x Cut Stone

6x Brick

10x Granite Ore

Finally, insert the ore chunks into the smelter and wait for the process to finish. As a result, your ore will be turned into ingots. That’s everything you need to know on how to mine and convert ore in Elin. For more Elin tips and tricks articles, check out our guide on How To Level Lock Picking.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy