Are you having problems opening locked doors and chests? Perhaps your lockpicking level is too low! Let’s find out all about how to level lock picking in Elin. There are a few ways that you can improve your level quickly, so keep reading to learn all about them.

Best Ways to Level Lock Picking In Elin

The problem with being able to level up your lock-picking ability in Elin is that you have to find low-level chests that you can practice on. Once they are open, you can also re-use them again: just put an item in it, close them, and come back in a bit (around an hour). But where can you find these chests?

Generally, they tend to spawn in low-level dungeons and levels—but quite randomly at that, so you might have some difficulty finding them.

If you can find a microchip, you can craft low-level chests to practice on. This is really a great shortcut that you can use to avoid wandering around dungeons for minutes on end. But where can you find a microchip? They can usually be found in machine dungeons, so try to look around with your pickaxe.

Alternatively, if you have enough money, you can simply buy low-level chests. They are called gamble chests, which you can practice on. Keep an eye on their level, and stick to the appropriate ones for your lockpicking skill.

Also, if you are unsure of how to get the lockpicking skill in the first place, you can find the specific trainer in Derphy, which is a town in the northwest area of the map.

That's all we have for you on how to level lock-picking in Elin.

