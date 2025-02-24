How to Solve the Exam Pod Slider Puzzle in Garten of Banban 0

Making friends is hard in Garten of Banban 0, especially when you need to solve some of the most challenging puzzles out there. Here, we’ll show you how to solve the pod slider puzzle in Garten of Banban 0, including all four solutions, which will allow you to unlock both treasure chests.

How the Exam Pod Slider Puzzle Works

Image Source: Euphoric Brothers via Twinfinite

Once you enter the yellow Exam Pod, you’ll be presented with a board that has a path with seven checkpoints (indicated by the red circles above) on it. Below the path, there is a slider and seven balls of different sizes. Your task is to place the seven balls on the control panel shown below in such a way that they form a perfect row from the smallest to the largest ball.

Follow these simple steps to get the puzzles done:

Pick the numbered ball in the order listed below for each puzzle and place it on the board. Once it reaches its correct position (as shown on each of the screenshots for each puzzle), choose another ball from the order list. Keep doing this until all 7 balls are in their correct positions. Interact with the slider to finish the puzzle.

Image Source: Euphoric Brothers via Twinfinite

Once you activate the pod slider, the system will check whether all the balls are positioned in their correct checkpoints. If all balls turn green, you’ve solved the puzzle correctly. Note that you can only place these balls at their specific checkpoints and in a particular order.

After you complete the first three puzzles, you will unlock one of the two chests in the Exam Pod. But the other one can only be unlocked after completing the fourth and final puzzle. Fortunately, we have all the solutions for each of the four puzzle boards right down below.

How to Solve the Exam Pod Slider Puzzle 1

Image Source: Euphoric Brothers via Twinfinite

To solve the first puzzle, follow the exact order of which balls to choose from first to last as listed below:

Ball 0

Ball 3

Ball 1

Ball 2

Ball 5

Ball 4

Ball 6

Once you place all the balls in their correct positions, interact with the slider, and the puzzle will be solved, unlocking a way to the next one.

How to Solve the Exam Pod Slider Puzzle 2

Image Source: Euphoric Brothers via Twinfinite

Once again, follow the order of balls listed below. This puzzle is a lot easier than the previous one and requires only a few adjustments:

Ball 0

Ball 1

Ball 2

Ball 3

Ball 5

Ball 4

Ball 6

How to Solve the Exam Pod Slider Puzzle 3

Image Source: Euphoric Brothers via Twinfinite

The third puzzle is the hardest one, as the order of balls is not evident at first. But if you start with the smaller balls and put them in their positions, you should be able to quickly unlock your first reward. Here’s the correct sequence:

Ball 5

Ball 6

Ball 4

Ball 3

Ball 2

Ball 0

Ball 1

Once you solve this pod slider puzzle, the first chest to your left will open up, revealing the A+ Graded Paper, which serves as proof of passing this test. At this point, the status of a Peer will change to a Friend, and that’s where you can move on with other puzzles unless you wish to open that second chest. In that case, you’ll need to solve one more puzzle, which is very similar to this one.

How to Solve the Exam Pod Slider Puzzle 4

Image Source: Euphoric Brothers via Twinfinite

Finally, there’s one more chest to open and one more puzzle to solve. As always, simply follow the correct order of balls:

Ball 1

Ball 2

Ball 0

Ball 4

Ball 3

Ball 6

Ball 5

By solving this last pod slider puzzle, you’ll unlock the second chest to your right, containing access key cards and a balloon.

