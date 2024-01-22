Guides

LoLdle Answers for Today (January 22)

A LoLdle a day keeps losers queue away.

Avatar photo
LoLdle front page
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

LoLdle is the ultimate test of League of Legends trivia knowledge. Nevertheless, no matter how many quotes, ability names, or lore facts you know, there are always a couple of little things that you’ve never heard of, and somehow, they are today’s LoLdle answers.

So, if you need a little help solving today’s LoLdle puzzle, we collected all of the answers in one place, so you can one-shot the whole thing without the risk of ruining that perfect 100% score of yours.

LoLdle Answers for Every Mode Today

Classic LoLdle puzzle
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Twisted Fate

Aurelion Sol

Blitzcrank (Q – Rocket Grab)

Pyke

Leona (Iron Solari Leona)

Hints for LoLdle Answers Today

Classic LoLdle

  • Gender – Male
  • Position – Middle
  • Species – Human, Magicborn
  • Resource – Mana
  • Range Type – Ranged
  • Region – Bilgewater
  • Release Date – 2009
  • Quote – “Just the luck of the draw.”
  • Ability – Stacked Deck (E)
  • Skin – Crime City Nightmare

Emoji LoLdle

  • Hook
  • Dotted Line Face
  • Knife
  • Pirate Flag

What is LoLdle?

LoLdle is a League of Legends-themed quiz game inspired by Wordle. There are five game modes where you can guess a champion or an ability, and those modes are:

  • Classic – Guess a champion (you get hints about their gender, release date, affiliation, etc.)
  • Quote – Guess a champion based on their in-game quote.
  • Ability – Guess an ability based on its UI icon and which ability it is (P, Q, W, E, R).
  • Emoji – Guess a champion based on a couple of emojis that describe it.
  • Splash – Guess a champion and their skin based on the splash art.

That wraps it for today’s LoLdle puzzles and answers. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about League of Legends or some other game, check out the rest of Twinfinite. Also, we added links to related articles just below for your convenience, so do check them out.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Aleksa Stojković

Aleksa is a passionate gamer with an extraordinary ability to solve puzzles in video games, which is not surprising considering his sudoku addiction. He also has a love-hate relationship with League of Legends and Counter-Strike 2.

More Stories by Aleksa Stojković

Comments