LoLdle Answers for Today (January 22)

LoLdle is the ultimate test of League of Legends trivia knowledge. Nevertheless, no matter how many quotes, ability names, or lore facts you know, there are always a couple of little things that you’ve never heard of, and somehow, they are today’s LoLdle answers.
So, if you need a little help solving today’s LoLdle puzzle, we collected all of the answers in one place, so you can one-shot the whole thing without the risk of ruining that perfect 100% score of yours.
LoLdle Answers for Every Mode Today
Classic LoLdle Answer
Twisted Fate
Quote LoLdle Answer
Aurelion Sol
Ability LoLdle Answer
Blitzcrank (Q – Rocket Grab)
Emoji LoLdle Answer
Pyke
Splash LoLdle Answer
Leona (Iron Solari Leona)
Hints for LoLdle Answers Today
Classic LoLdle
- Gender – Male
- Position – Middle
- Species – Human, Magicborn
- Resource – Mana
- Range Type – Ranged
- Region – Bilgewater
- Release Date – 2009
- Quote – “Just the luck of the draw.”
- Ability – Stacked Deck (E)
- Skin – Crime City Nightmare
Emoji LoLdle
- Hook
- Dotted Line Face
- Knife
- Pirate Flag
What is LoLdle?
LoLdle is a League of Legends-themed quiz game inspired by Wordle. There are five game modes where you can guess a champion or an ability, and those modes are:
- Classic – Guess a champion (you get hints about their gender, release date, affiliation, etc.)
- Quote – Guess a champion based on their in-game quote.
- Ability – Guess an ability based on its UI icon and which ability it is (P, Q, W, E, R).
- Emoji – Guess a champion based on a couple of emojis that describe it.
- Splash – Guess a champion and their skin based on the splash art.
