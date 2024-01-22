LoLdle Answers for Today (January 22)

LoLdle is the ultimate test of League of Legends trivia knowledge. Nevertheless, no matter how many quotes, ability names, or lore facts you know, there are always a couple of little things that you’ve never heard of, and somehow, they are today’s LoLdle answers.

So, if you need a little help solving today’s LoLdle puzzle, we collected all of the answers in one place, so you can one-shot the whole thing without the risk of ruining that perfect 100% score of yours.