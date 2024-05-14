Narutodle Answers – Hints & No Spoilers (May 14)

Need help with the answers to today’s Narutodle puzzles? You’re in luck, then, as we’ve found them and listed them below. To preview the solutions, click on one of the sections, and it’ll expand and reveal the answer, therefore giving you no spoilers if you want to solve other modes yourself. Cool, right?
Today’s Narutodle Answers
Classic
Sai
Jutsu
Haku
Quote
Orochimaru
Eye
Sakumo Hatake
Narutodle Answer Hints
Classic
- Gender: Female
- Affiliation: Kozuki Family
- Jutsu Types: Ninjutsu
- Kekkei Genkai: None
- Nature Types: Fire, Earth, Water
- Attributes: None
- Debut Arc: Kazekage Rescue Mission
- Status: Alive
- Occupation: Chūnin Exams Proctor
Quote
- Recipient: Kabuto Yakushi
- Arc: Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax
Previous Narutodle Answers
- May 13: Oonoki, Sasori, Zabuza Momochi, Inoichi Yamanaka
What is Narutodle?
Narutodle is a Naruto-themed version of LoLdle and Onepiecedle that lets you guess the characters from this legendary anime show. It also gives you a few hints to tone down the difficulty if you’re struggling. There are currently four modes in Narutodle for which you can guess the answers and they are:
- Classic: You guess the character from the Naruto anime with a number of clues to help you guess. A lot of the characters are still missing but it’s possible they’ll be added later.
- Jutsu: You guess the character based on the jutsu that they use. You get a gif of the jutsu to help you out, which deblurs as you fail the guesses.
- Quote: You guess the character based on the quote they made in the English version of the anime. You get hints as to who the recipient of the quote was and from which arc it is.
- Eye: You guess the character based on their eyes. The picture keeps zooming out, showing more and more of that character’s face, making it easier to solve.
Well, guessing today’s Narutodle answers should be easy peasy now. Also, on Twinfinite, we have answers to other guessing games, such as Wordle and Waffle. So, if you need help with those as well, check them out.