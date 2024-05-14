Narutodle Answers – Hints & No Spoilers (May 14)

Need help with the answers to today’s Narutodle puzzles? You’re in luck, then, as we’ve found them and listed them below. To preview the solutions, click on one of the sections, and it’ll expand and reveal the answer, therefore giving you no spoilers if you want to solve other modes yourself. Cool, right?

Recommended Videos

Today’s Narutodle Answers

Classic Sai Jutsu Haku Quote Orochimaru Eye Sakumo Hatake

Narutodle Answer Hints

Classic

Gender : Female

: Female Affiliation : Kozuki Family

: Kozuki Family Jutsu Types : Ninjutsu

: Ninjutsu Kekkei Genkai : None

: None Nature Types : Fire, Earth, Water

: Fire, Earth, Water Attributes : None

: None Debut Arc : Kazekage Rescue Mission

: Kazekage Rescue Mission Status : Alive

: Alive Occupation: Chūnin Exams Proctor

Quote

Recipient : Kabuto Yakushi

: Kabuto Yakushi Arc: Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax

Previous Narutodle Answers

May 13: Oonoki, Sasori, Zabuza Momochi, Inoichi Yamanaka

What is Narutodle?

Image Source: Narutodle via Twinfinite Image Source: Narutodle via Twinfinite Image Source: Narutodle via Twinfinite

Narutodle is a Naruto-themed version of LoLdle and Onepiecedle that lets you guess the characters from this legendary anime show. It also gives you a few hints to tone down the difficulty if you’re struggling. There are currently four modes in Narutodle for which you can guess the answers and they are:

Classic : You guess the character from the Naruto anime with a number of clues to help you guess. A lot of the characters are still missing but it’s possible they’ll be added later.

: You guess the character from the Naruto anime with a number of clues to help you guess. A lot of the characters are still missing but it’s possible they’ll be added later. Jutsu : You guess the character based on the jutsu that they use. You get a gif of the jutsu to help you out, which deblurs as you fail the guesses.

: You guess the character based on the jutsu that they use. You get a gif of the jutsu to help you out, which deblurs as you fail the guesses. Quote : You guess the character based on the quote they made in the English version of the anime. You get hints as to who the recipient of the quote was and from which arc it is.

: You guess the character based on the quote they made in the English version of the anime. You get hints as to who the recipient of the quote was and from which arc it is. Eye: You guess the character based on their eyes. The picture keeps zooming out, showing more and more of that character’s face, making it easier to solve.

Well, guessing today’s Narutodle answers should be easy peasy now. Also, on Twinfinite, we have answers to other guessing games, such as Wordle and Waffle. So, if you need help with those as well, check them out.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more