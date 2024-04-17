Onepiecedle Answers Today | No Spoilers (April 17)

Are you struggling with guessing the answers to today’s Onepiecedle riddles? Well, we’ve got you covered. Below is the list of all the answers, and we made sure not to spoil anything. You can just click on one of the answer sections, and the solution will appear. Neat, isn’t it?

Today’s Onepiecedle Answers

Classic Nojiko Devil Fruit Perona Wanted Buggy Laugh Tony Tony Chopper

Classic Onepiecedle Hints

Gender : Female

: Female Affiliation : None

: None Devil Fruit : None

: None Haki : None

: None Last Bounty : 0

: 0 Height : 1.7m

: 1.7m Origin : East Blue

: East Blue Debut Arc : East Blue

: East Blue First Appearance: Chapter 70 / Episode 31

Previous Onepiecedle Answers

April 16: Tashigi, Pell, Usopp, Sengoku

What is Onepiecedle?

Onepiecedle is One Piece-themed version of LoLdle, where you must guess characters and devil fruits from this cult anime show, and you get a few hints, too. That’s if you fail enough times, of course. There are currently four modes in which you can guess the answers, and those are:

Classic : You guess the character from the One Piece anime/manga, and you get clues about when they first appeared in the show, what fruit they possessed, their height, gender, etc.

: You guess the character from the One Piece anime/manga, and you get clues about when they first appeared in the show, what fruit they possessed, their height, gender, etc. Devil Fruit : You guess the character based on the name of the devil fruit they consumed. If you choke too much while guessing, you’ll get the translation of the name, fruit’s type, and its effects as a clue.

: You guess the character based on the name of the devil fruit they consumed. If you choke too much while guessing, you’ll get the translation of the name, fruit’s type, and its effects as a clue. Wanted : You guess the character based on their blurred-out picture. It gets sharper and sharper as you fail the guesses.

: You guess the character based on their blurred-out picture. It gets sharper and sharper as you fail the guesses. Laugh: You guess the character based on their laugh from the anime show. You’ll also get hints on their affiliation and origin if you get stuck.

That sums up everything regarding today’s Onepiecedle answers. For more helpful guides just like this one, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. Also, we’ve got this year’s release calendar for the One Piece manga. So, if you’re looking to buy it on-release, you better check out that one as well.

