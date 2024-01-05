One Piece Manga 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar

As the One Piece manga inches ever closer to its conclusion, it’s more important than ever to know when new chapters are set to release. Fortunately, we’re here to help you along with a chapter release date calendar for 2024.

When Do New One Piece Chapters Come out? Explained

Image Credit: Eiichiro Oda and Shonen Jump

To start though, it’s worth knowing when One Piece chapters typically come out.

Like most other series featured in the print version of Shonen Jump, Eiichiro Oda’s pirate epic typically sees its chapters released in three different ways throughout a given week. These methods range in their legality as well as how accurately they display what occurs in said chapters.

First off, there are the Raws that leak to the internet on Wednesdays around 6 a.m. EST. These are typically just scattered pages and panels from the chapter, but they at least offer a means of seeing what will occur in the latest chapter as close to the Japanese release as possible.

After that, the fan translation of a new chapter releases on Fridays around 8 a.m. EST. These translations offer a way to read the chapter in its entirety, but they are more susceptible to translation errors due to the fact that they aren’t done by professionals.

Finally, there’s the official release via the official Shonen Jump website and app on Sundays at 10 a.m. EST. While it might take the longest to occur, this method is the only legal and official way to read new chapters of One Piece. Likewise, it offers the cleanest translation with the least number of errors, ensuring you get the best possible version of the latest chunk of the story.

With all of this in mind, we’ve listed all of the known release dates for the One Piece manga’s upcoming chapters. Bear in mind, however, that these are subject to change due to the erratic nature of One Piece’s release schedule. We could see multiple chapters released in a row only for a short hiatus to be announced, and that’s barring any sort of illness that might prevent Oda from continuing the series.

We should also once again note that the Raws and fan translations aren’t legal means of reading the latest chapters. Keep this in mind, and peruse them at your own discretion.

Chapter # Raws Release Date Fan Translation Release Date Official Release Date One Piece 1103 Out Now Out Now Jan. 5 One Piece 1104 Jan. 17 Jan. 19 Jan. 21 One Piece 1105 N/A N/A N/A

What Will Happen in One Piece 1104? Theories Explained

Image Credit: Eiichiro Oda and Shonen Jump

Now that you’re all caught up on when the next few chapters are coming out, you might be curious as to whether or not there are any spoilers or theories for One Piece chapter 1104.

While we won’t have any leaks to speak of until Jan. 17 at the earliest, we’re confident that the chapter won’t move away from Kuma’s confrontation with Saturn. It’s a battle that’s been built up for several chapters now, and the reveal that the spider-y scientist is responsible for Kuma and Bonney’s suffering is all the more motivation for Kuma to go through with his Haki-fueled retribution.

Whether or not he’ll be able to put Saturn down for good, though, remains to be seen. He may very well need the assistance of Luffy and Bonney, who are both liable to rejoin the fight upon seeing Kuma rearrange Saturn’s face.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens when chapter 1104 releases after the publication’s holiday break.

Is One Piece Ending in 2024? Explained

Past that, you might also be wondering if One Piece is ending anytime soon. After all, it’ was announced last year that One Piece was entering its final stretch ‘s no secret that One Piece is in the midst of its final saga.

However, we’re fairly certain that the series won’t be ending anytime soon. Between the conflicts that still need resolving and the fact that the Straw Hats haven’t reached Laugh Tale yet, it’s just not feasible for the series to end within the next 12 months.

However, it is at least likely that the series will launch its final arc before the year is through. The Egghead Island arc is nearly done, and there aren’t too many other locations the characters could travel to at this point.

This is just speculation though, and we won’t know for certain what will happen until there’s been some substantial developments in the story.

For now though, that's everything you need to know about when new chapters of One Piece are coming out in 2024.