Roblox Dress To Impress Codes (April 2024)

Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Published: Apr 10, 2024 04:39 am
Roblox Dress To Impress Official Art
Image Source: Roblox

Dress To Impress is a popular Roblox game where you can live out your dream as a model. Before you enter your first competition, you can give yourself a headstart by redeeming these codes to get free items. Read on to grab all Roblox Dress To Impress codes!

All Roblox Dress To Impress Codes List

Dress To Impress Codes (Working)

  • LANA: Obtain a Top, Shorts, and Leg Warmers
  • TEKKYOOZ: Obtain a Purse
  • LANABOW: Obtain a Bow
  • LABOOTS: Obtain a pair of Boots
  • LEAHASHE: Obtain a Sweatshirt and Sweatpants

Dress To Impress Codes (Expired)

  • DOLLISTA
  • DOLLISTAGRAM
  • CHERRY
  • VALENTINESDAY
How to redeem codes in Dress To Impress
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Dress To Impress

  1. Launch Dress To Impress on the Roblox app.
  2. Enter the lobby area.
  3. Select the Code icon on the left side of the screen.
  4. Copy one of the working coupons into the text box.
  5. Click the check mark button to claim your reward.

How Can You Get More Roblox Dress To Impress Codes?

You can get more coupons by following the developer’s social media account. The game also has an official Roblox group that you can join to get more information and hang out with other players.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The coupon you enter may not work due to a typo, but you can solve this problem by copying and pasting directly from our list. Another possible reason is that the coupon may no longer be valid since all of them have expiration dates.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Dress To Impress

Unfortunately, besides redeeming free coupons, there are no other ways to get free rewards in the game. However, you may attempt to participate in giveaways and special events the developer usually holds on their social media accounts.

What Is Dress To Impress?

Dress To Impress is a Roblox experience where you can show your fashion creativity. You can compete with other players in themed contests to earn stars and climb through until you reach “Top Model”.

That’s everything you need to know about Dress To Impress codes. For more great content, check out our article on the best FPS Roblox games. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and an Anime Clash tier list to help out!

Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.