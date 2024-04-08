Anime Clash Tier List (April 2024)

Don’t know which units to roll for? What you need is an Anime Clash tier list, and we’ve got one for you. We ranked all units currently in the game from best to worst, which should help you invest your hard-earned gems wisely. Scroll down below to check it out.
All Anime Clash Units Tier List
The full tier list of all units in Anime Clash is in the table below. If you need more gems to pull them, use the codes we found. Also, I listed the characters based on their in-game names and not their anime names (Crimson Emperor = Shanks), so don’t get confused by that.
|Ranking
|Units
|S
|Gilgamesh, Excalibur Ex, Explosion, Crimson Emperor
|A
|Demon Ghost, Fairy Girl, Golden Guy, King, Kirin, Shadow
|B
|Demon King, Kamui, Pride, Trafulgar, White Arrow
|C
|Ape Prince, Beast Boy, Reaper, Santoryo, Zon
|D
|Bald Boy, Chef, Dragon Warrior, Point
Ranking Criteria
Currently, the meta strat in Anime Clash looks like this:
- You drop a unit.
- Wait for it to use its ability.
- Sell it.
- Place it again.
- Repeat.
The game is in such a bad and bugged state that this is simply the best strategy out there. Because of this, units with OP specials (e.g. Explosion) rank higher. Also, certain units like Fairy Girl rank higher because of their utility if you prefer conventional TD gameplay. Other criteria include their stats, type, and overall utility against various sorts of enemies.
Best Team Compositions in Anime Clash
The tier list above wouldn’t work if you didn’t know which are the best team comps right now. Essentially, the only two you’ll definitely have locked in your squad are Gilgamesh and Excalibur Ex. Also, you might want to add Fairy Girl because of her heals. Finally, you’ll have a couple nuke/farm units. With that in mind, here are the team comps I’ve had the most success so far in Anime Clash:
- Demon Ghost, Excalibur Ex, Fairy Girl, Gilgamesh, Shadow
- Excalibur Ex, Explosion, Gilgamesh, King, Shadow (buy/sell tactic)
- Crimson Emperor, Excalibur Ex, Fairy Girl, Gilgamesh, Kirin
That wraps up our Anime Clash tier list.