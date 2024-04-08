Category:
Guides
Roblox

Anime Clash Tier List (April 2024)

I'm using Megumin even if she falls out of the meta.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:55 am
Characters from Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Anime Clash

Don’t know which units to roll for? What you need is an Anime Clash tier list, and we’ve got one for you. We ranked all units currently in the game from best to worst, which should help you invest your hard-earned gems wisely. Scroll down below to check it out.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Clash Units Tier List

The full tier list of all units in Anime Clash is in the table below. If you need more gems to pull them, use the codes we found. Also, I listed the characters based on their in-game names and not their anime names (Crimson Emperor = Shanks), so don’t get confused by that.

RankingUnits
SGilgamesh, Excalibur Ex, Explosion, Crimson Emperor
ADemon Ghost, Fairy Girl, Golden Guy, King, Kirin, Shadow
BDemon King, Kamui, Pride, Trafulgar, White Arrow
CApe Prince, Beast Boy, Reaper, Santoryo, Zon
DBald Boy, Chef, Dragon Warrior, Point

Ranking Criteria

Currently, the meta strat in Anime Clash looks like this:

  1. You drop a unit.
  2.  Wait for it to use its ability.
  3.  Sell it.
  4.  Place it again.
  5.  Repeat.

The game is in such a bad and bugged state that this is simply the best strategy out there. Because of this, units with OP specials (e.g. Explosion) rank higher. Also, certain units like Fairy Girl rank higher because of their utility if you prefer conventional TD gameplay. Other criteria include their stats, type, and overall utility against various sorts of enemies.

Explosion unit in Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Roblox
Explosion unit in Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Roblox
Explosion unit in Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Roblox

Best Team Compositions in Anime Clash

The tier list above wouldn’t work if you didn’t know which are the best team comps right now. Essentially, the only two you’ll definitely have locked in your squad are Gilgamesh and Excalibur Ex. Also, you might want to add Fairy Girl because of her heals. Finally, you’ll have a couple nuke/farm units. With that in mind, here are the team comps I’ve had the most success so far in Anime Clash:

  • Demon Ghost, Excalibur Ex, Fairy Girl, Gilgamesh, Shadow
  • Excalibur Ex, Explosion, Gilgamesh, King, Shadow (buy/sell tactic)
  • Crimson Emperor, Excalibur Ex, Fairy Girl, Gilgamesh, Kirin

That wraps up our Anime Clash tier list. If you need tier lists for other Roblox titles, we’ve got a lot more here on Twinfinite, including one for Anime Rangers. We’ve got Roblox codes as well, which will surely come in handy, no matter what experience you are playing.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Night Crows Codes (April 2024)
Night Crows art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Night Crows Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Endless Grades Codes (April 2024)
Endless grades codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Endless Grades Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Maple Rush Codes | 3 New Codes (April 2024)
Maple Rush cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes | 3 New Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Night Crows Codes (April 2024)
Night Crows art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Night Crows Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Endless Grades Codes (April 2024)
Endless grades codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Endless Grades Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Maple Rush Codes | 3 New Codes (April 2024)
Maple Rush cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes | 3 New Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 8, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.