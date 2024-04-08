Anime Clash Tier List (April 2024)

Don’t know which units to roll for? What you need is an Anime Clash tier list, and we’ve got one for you. We ranked all units currently in the game from best to worst, which should help you invest your hard-earned gems wisely. Scroll down below to check it out.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Clash Units Tier List

The full tier list of all units in Anime Clash is in the table below. If you need more gems to pull them, use the codes we found. Also, I listed the characters based on their in-game names and not their anime names (Crimson Emperor = Shanks), so don’t get confused by that.

Ranking Units S Gilgamesh, Excalibur Ex, Explosion, Crimson Emperor A Demon Ghost, Fairy Girl, Golden Guy, King, Kirin, Shadow B Demon King, Kamui, Pride, Trafulgar, White Arrow C Ape Prince, Beast Boy, Reaper, Santoryo, Zon D Bald Boy, Chef, Dragon Warrior, Point

Ranking Criteria

Currently, the meta strat in Anime Clash looks like this:

You drop a unit. Wait for it to use its ability. Sell it. Place it again. Repeat.

The game is in such a bad and bugged state that this is simply the best strategy out there. Because of this, units with OP specials (e.g. Explosion) rank higher. Also, certain units like Fairy Girl rank higher because of their utility if you prefer conventional TD gameplay. Other criteria include their stats, type, and overall utility against various sorts of enemies.

Image Source: Roblox Image Source: Roblox Image Source: Roblox

Best Team Compositions in Anime Clash

The tier list above wouldn’t work if you didn’t know which are the best team comps right now. Essentially, the only two you’ll definitely have locked in your squad are Gilgamesh and Excalibur Ex. Also, you might want to add Fairy Girl because of her heals. Finally, you’ll have a couple nuke/farm units. With that in mind, here are the team comps I’ve had the most success so far in Anime Clash:

Demon Ghost, Excalibur Ex, Fairy Girl, Gilgamesh, Shadow

Excalibur Ex, Explosion, Gilgamesh, King, Shadow (buy/sell tactic)

Crimson Emperor, Excalibur Ex, Fairy Girl, Gilgamesh, Kirin

That wraps up our Anime Clash tier list. If you need tier lists for other Roblox titles, we’ve got a lot more here on Twinfinite, including one for Anime Rangers. We’ve got Roblox codes as well, which will surely come in handy, no matter what experience you are playing.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more