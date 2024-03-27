Category:
Guides
Roblox

Anime Rangers Tier List (March 2024)

Who's the best defender?
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Mar 27, 2024
Anime Rangers cover art
Image Source: Learning Disability Group via Roblox

There are over 40 characters in Anime Rangers, and working out which ones are best on your own through trial and error is a fool’s errand. Luckily for you, though, we did the research and compiled the results. So, without further ado, here is the definitive Anime Rangers tier list.

All Anime Rangers Characters Tier List

Anime Rangers characters on the banner
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
Anime Rangers characters on the banner
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
Anime Rangers characters on the banner
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

You have six slots for different units to equip in Anime Rangers, and bringing suboptimal ones will make defeating harder levels an atrocious experience. Cursed Temple might even be impossible. So, use the tier list below to check whether the characters you’re gonna try to get are good or not.

RankingCharacter Names
SBig Panda, Crockdye, Lover Boy, Kitty Aura, Sader Full Form, Mui
ARaingogu, Awake Quatakuli, Noelse, Chunky Buu, Susuna D
BCyclone Mother, Black Captain, Awake Yammi, Quatakuli, God Anel, Susuna, Gojo
CYammi, Weak Gonus, Kuzari, Boar Head, Sader, Gonus, Koku, Koku Drip
DFujutoru, Liar, Emminu, Scout, Ramen Guy
ESunuma, Rikitu, Dragon Goblin, Yaju, Zazaku, Koaiku
FRed Hair, Sunuma, Tannyro, Fuffy, Mero, Rono

Do note that some of the lower rarity units, such as Cyclone Mother, rank high because of the strength of their abilities. These units are capable of carrying you through certain levels, and you should definitely try adding them to your roster.

Anyway, that concludes our tier list of the best units in Anime Rangers. If you need tier lists for other Roblox experiences, do check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite. We’ve got lists for all the most popular titles and, more importantly, codes, which you should use to get all the best characters in those games.

Also, if you really enjoy anime-themed tower defense experiences, I wholeheartedly suggest you check out Anime World Tower Defense. It has a lot of things in common with Anime Rangers, and you’re bound to have fun while playing it.

