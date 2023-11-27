Zenless Zone Zero Codes – Can You Get Free Currency & Items?

HoYoverse has ushered in another action RPG to their collection with the wondrous New Eridu world. So, if you want to prepare for this latest adventure, we’ll explain whether or not you can get free content from Zenless Zone Zero codes.

Are There Codes for Zenless Zone Zero?

Currently, there are no codes for Zenless Zone Zero, as the game has not been officially released as of yet. It has, however, hosted a beta event, with more expected to come during its development stages.

With this in mind, you may anticipate some codes to arrive in the near future, considering that HoYoverse has provided gifts with other games like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Honkai Impact 3rd. These rewards typically include currency and XP points, so we could see the same in Zenless Zone Zero.

Fans will likely see codes for the game from HoYoverse themselves, especially during promotional events. Other than that, HoYoLab is another excellent place for gifts, which acts as a community hub for all their titles. You can also stay up-to-date on all the latest Zenless Zone Zero news from the entry’s Twitter account, providing you with more ways to get exclusive content.

Although the game has yet to make its official debut, you can prepare for its launch by signing up for pre-registration using your HoYoverse account. A few events have been going on, including the Equalizing Test Fan Video Contest, featuring a winnable merch bundle. There will likely be more events to come as the release approaches, which may arrive sometime in late 2024.

That does it for our guide on Zenless Zone Zero codes, and we’ll be sure to keep you informed once they officially arrive. For more content about the game, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including an inside look into its gameplay.