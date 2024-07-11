Build a Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

After some Build a Tycoon codes? This Roblox game charges you with creating your own property empire, gradually expanding upon your territory and outranking your rivals. If you’re a newcomer to the game and find it intimidating to start off, redeeming coupons is a great way of snagging some extra currency to give you a boost.

Recommended Videos

All Build a Tycoon Codes

Build a Tycoon Codes (Working)

THXFORWAITING : x2 money for 20 minutes (New)

: x2 money for 20 minutes WEBACK : x6 money for one hour (New)

: x6 money for one hour UPDATE : x3 money for 90 seconds

: x3 money for 90 seconds 250KVISITS : x2 money for 30 minutes

: x2 money for 30 minutes SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: x6 money for one hour

Build a Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes in Build a Tycoon

Fortunately, the process of using these Build a Tycoon coupons is really easy. Even better, you can do it the instant you dive into the game. This is what to do:

Load into Build a Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Tap the Settings cog icon to the left of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Enter button.

Check the icons in the bottom-left of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Build a Tycoon Codes?

The best place to find more freebies is the Build a Tycoon Discord server. Following that link, you don’t even need to verify your account via Bloxlink to access it. Once you’re in, there’s a dedicated codes channel that is frequently updated, ensuring you always know which ones have just landed.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll keep tabs on the Discord and update our list accordingly, saving you from scouring through chat logs yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is quite common for Roblox experiences, as codes often have a very short shelf life. The only workaround for this is to redeem each code the instant you spot it, before time runs out.

Equally, make sure you’re typing the code in exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes are very specific with formatting, including capitalization, special characters, and numbers. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work at all, so it’s easier to just copy and paste directly from our list.

That’s all for this guide! If you’re after more Roblox freebies, check out Elemental Duels codes and FUT 24 codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, a Five Nights TD tier list, and Clover Retribution Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy