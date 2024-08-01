Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 1, 2024 We found some codes!

Slimes aren’t the most dangerous of fantasy creatures, but in Slime Slaying Online RPG, they’re essentially all you’ll be fighting. Now, a better sword, pet, or extra stats will help you do that better, and you can get them all for free. Scroll down for a complete list of Slime Slaying Online RPG codes, including instructions on how to redeem them.

All Active Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes

ALERT: Potions you get from codes are activated immediately. So, if you don’t need a specific boost at the moment, save the code that gives it for later.

REVIVE_10K : 1-Hour Luck Potion, 1-Hour EXP Potion, 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1-Hour Luck Potion, 1-Hour EXP Potion, 1,000 Gems 6_THOUSAND : 30-Minute World Token Boost

: 30-Minute World Token Boost 8000 : 1-Hour Coins Boost

: 1-Hour Coins Boost 1MILLION : 3 Boss Eggs

: 3 Boss Eggs 100k_visits : 1-Hour Coins Boost

: 1-Hour Coins Boost 4k_likes : 2,000 Gems, 1-Hour Gem Drop Rate Potion

: 2,000 Gems, 1-Hour Gem Drop Rate Potion Patched : 30-Minute Souls Potion

: 30-Minute Souls Potion DU4LW13LD: 500 Gems, 1-Hour Gem Drop Rate Potion

Expired Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Image Source: Slime Slaying Simulator via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Slime Slaying Online RPG

Open Slime Slaying Online RPG on Roblox. Defeat the Slime Queen to unlock the code redemption option. Click on the Shop in the bottom left. Type your code into the input field at the bottom of the Shop menu. Press Enter/Send to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for SSO RPG aren’t only case-sensitive but often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. All this makes them tricky to spell, especially if you’re on a mobile device. To avoid getting errors because of misspelled codes, just copy-paste them instead.

Also, there is a chance that the code you tried to redeem has already been claimed on your account or expired. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do about either of those things, but move on to the next available code.

How to Get More Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes

Generally, the best place to look for more codes is the official SSO RPG Discord server. There is even a designated Codes channel, though it’s not very up-to-date. If you want the most up-to-date list without having to join a Discord server or bother with notifications, then bookmarking this post instead is optimal.

That sums up all we have on codes for Slime Slaying Online RPG for now. If you need codes or instructions on how to redeem them in other titles, then check out the Roblox section on our website. It has all the info you need and more, including tier lists, progression guides, and Trello links.

