Anime Odyssey Tier List – All Units Ranked (July 2024)

Whether you’re P2W or F2P, the last thing you’d want to do in Anime Odyssey is spend all your gems on banners with bottom-tier units. Luckily, you won’t have to do that, as we’ve already tested them all out and ranked them from best to worst. So, without further ado, here is our definitive Anime Odyssey tier list!

Anime Odyssey Unit Tier List

Tier Units S Sochi, Red Scar, Toshi, Frein, Lulu A Speedcart, Inyusha, Goko Black, Oshy, Goju, Sukuno B Erien, Orwin, Kizora, Agony, Zennu, Melio C Goko, Armein, Kizzua D Noruto, Sanjay

S Tier Anime Odyssey Units

Sochi — Sochi is one of the top meta DPSs right now. Plus, his evolution is just broken. It gets full AoE on upgrade 6, and its spa, damage, and range are all superb.

— Sochi is one of the top meta DPSs right now. Plus, his evolution is just broken. It gets full AoE on upgrade 6, and its spa, damage, and range are all superb. Red Scar — Red Scar is one of the top-tier meta units in Anime Odyssey. When evolved, he has amazing DPS and also the ability to stun the whole map. He is solid unevo as well.

— Red Scar is one of the top-tier meta units in Anime Odyssey. When evolved, he has amazing DPS and also the ability to stun the whole map. He is solid unevo as well. Toshi — Toshi starts out as full AoE and then switches to line AoE as you upgrade him. He is a support that can slow enemies and deal massive damage, making him meta right now.

— Toshi starts out as full AoE and then switches to line AoE as you upgrade him. He is a support that can slow enemies and deal massive damage, making him meta right now. Frein — Frein is full AoE when max upgraded with a very high range and DPS. She is absolutely meta right now. Her evolution is also OP.

— Frein is full AoE when max upgraded with a very high range and DPS. She is absolutely meta right now. Her evolution is also OP. Lulu — Lulu’s summons are broken, and his DPS is amazing. However, he is also a secret, meaning that getting him will be quite hard.

Red Scar (Conqueror) showcase by Woobes

A Tier Anime Odyssey Units

Speedcart — Speedcart is the meta farm unit in Anime Odyssey. He is a must for the story. However, he isn’t really necessary for Infinite.

— Speedcart is the meta farm unit in Anime Odyssey. He is a must for the story. However, he isn’t really necessary for Infinite. Inyusha — Even though Inyusha’s evolution is full AoE, he isn’t really the best of the best right now. That’s because he simply has a lower total DPS than Frein and Sochi.

— Even though Inyusha’s evolution is full AoE, he isn’t really the best of the best right now. That’s because he simply has a lower total DPS than Frein and Sochi. Goko Black — Goko Black is a full AoE hill unit with low SPA and solid damage. Still, he can’t compare to Frein or Sochi.

— Goko Black is a full AoE hill unit with low SPA and solid damage. Still, he can’t compare to Frein or Sochi. Oshy — Oshy is the meta buff unit. The only reason I didn’t put her in the S tier is that she shouldn’t be your focus early on. Instead, focus on getting solid DPSs and get her only after the rest of your roster is stacked.

— Oshy is the meta buff unit. The only reason I didn’t put her in the S tier is that she shouldn’t be your focus early on. Instead, focus on getting solid DPSs and get her only after the rest of your roster is stacked. Goju — Goju is a full AoE hybrid unit that switches to line AoE as you upgrade him. His DPS is solid, but I don’t think he should be prioritized over other OP mythics.

— Goju is a full AoE hybrid unit that switches to line AoE as you upgrade him. His DPS is solid, but I don’t think he should be prioritized over other OP mythics. Sukuno — Sukuno’s performance is very similar to Goju’s. Therefore, they deserve to be in the same tier.

Goju showcase by D4rk Phoenix

B Tier Anime Odyssey Units

Erien — Erien is one of the meta summon units you can use for the story or early Infinite. However, once you get enough Mythics, you’ll quickly replace him.

— Erien is one of the meta summon units you can use for the story or early Infinite. However, once you get enough Mythics, you’ll quickly replace him. Orwin — Orwin is similar to Erien in the sense that they both summon minions. He is great for the story, and you should try to get him as early as possible.

— Orwin is similar to Erien in the sense that they both summon minions. He is great for the story, and you should try to get him as early as possible. Kizora — Kizora is okay as a starter. He is a hill unit, and he has solid dmg, SPA, and a big AoE.

— Kizora is okay as a starter. He is a hill unit, and he has solid dmg, SPA, and a big AoE. Agony — Agony is a legendary unit that can summon minions, just like Orwin and Eiren. He is useful for the story or early Infinite.

— Agony is a legendary unit that can summon minions, just like Orwin and Eiren. He is useful for the story or early Infinite. Zennu — Zennu is one of the best starters you can get in Anime Odyssey. He has a high range, low SPA, and high base damage.

— Zennu is one of the best starters you can get in Anime Odyssey. He has a high range, low SPA, and high base damage. Melio — Melio is full AoE with a solid DPS and range. He is great as a starter, so try to get him early on.

C Tier Anime Odyssey Units

Goko — Goko, together with Armein is the best rare unit right now. These two can almost beat the whole story together. So, use them until you get better units.

— Goko, together with Armein is the best rare unit right now. These two can almost beat the whole story together. So, use them until you get better units. Armein — They made Armein a starter, and I think that isn’t so bad. He is really strong and will carry you until you get something better like Zennu. Also, note that he is unsellable, so place him in a good spot from the start.

— They made Armein a starter, and I think that isn’t so bad. He is really strong and will carry you until you get something better like Zennu. Also, note that he is unsellable, so place him in a good spot from the start. Kizzua — Kizzua is good for the story, though I’d say he is worse than Zennu because he isn’t full AoE. Still, he will carry you until you get a mythic.

D Tier Anime Odyssey Units

Noruto — Noruto is a bit better than Sanjay but still falls short compared to Armein and Goko. So, don’t use him unless you’ve got absolutely nothing else.

— Noruto is a bit better than Sanjay but still falls short compared to Armein and Goko. So, don’t use him unless you’ve got absolutely nothing else. Sanjay — Sanjay is arguably the worst thing in the game right now. Avoid using him altogether.

Well, now that you know which units to focus on, you’re finally safe to spend all your hard-earned gems and start climbing those leaderboards. Also, if you found this Anime Odyssey tier list helpful, be sure to check out the ones we have for other TD experiences, including Anime Guardians and Anime Defenders.

