Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes (May 2024)

After the latest Booga Booga Reborn codes? This Roblox game is a new interpretation of the original Booga Booga game, with new features added by a different dev. Having received a huge new update at the back end of April 2024 and amassing thousands of concurrent players, let’s look at all the codes you can redeem for freebies.

All Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes

Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes (Active)

100MVisits! : 270 Gold

: 270 Gold 250KFavorites : 250 Gold

: 250 Gold Easter2024!: 250 Gold

Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes (Expired)

80KLikes!

245KFavorites

HappyNewYears!

HappyHalloween!

60MVisits!

60KLikes!

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Booga Booga Reborn

Redeeming coupons in this game is incredibly easy. Even better, it works the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Booga Booga Reborn via the Roblox game page.

Press the green Play button on the main menu.

Tap the golden chest icon to bring up the Shop tab.

Paste a code from our list into the Enter Code text box and hit Redeem.

How Do You Get More Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes?

The best place to look for more coupons is the Booga Booga Reborn Discord server. You don’t need to verify via Bloxlink, and instead get total access as soon as you sign in. Look out for the dedicated codes channel and turn notifications on, and you’ll get a ping each time a new one arrives.

Aside from this, there’s an X page and YouTube channel to check out, with the potential for codes to land there, as well. Of course, you may as well also bookmark this page, because we’ll update this guide when new codes land. This will save you from sourcing codes yourself!

Why Are My Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. Booga Booga Reborn coupons don’t tend to last too long, with only three or four accessible at any given time. That said, the devs don’t tell you when a code is about to expire, so you may as well redeem each one ASAP.

Other than that, ensure you’re typing in (or pasting) the code exactly as seen on our list. This includes the exclamation marks that some codes have, because you’ll get an error message if they aren’t included.

What is Booga Booga Reborn?

Developed by Gang O’ Fries Entertainment, Booga Booga Reborn is a Roblox survival game. Your task is to build settlements and establish your own base in the open world. Of course, you’ll have to contend with other tribes vying for the same land and settlements and enemies lurking in caves.

