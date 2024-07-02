The First Descendant Codes – Are There Any? (July 2024)

Whether you’re playing alone or doing four-player co-op, it’s always good to have some free rewards and character unlocks in any game. So let’s check if there are any The First Descendant codes available. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what they do.

Recommended Videos

Are There Any The First Descendant Codes?

At the moment of writing, there are no available codes for The First Descendant.

Codes would be normally issued by the developers to give players some extra rewards, like gold, or to unlock extra characters. We will be sure to update this guide as soon as we know more about these unlocks or any other codes available for The First Descendant.

But, you can still get some Twitch drops at the very least. Read on to find out how to do it.

How To Get The First Descendant Twitch Drops

Image Source: Nexon

If you want to get some Twitch drops for free, here’s how to do it:

First of all, open (or create) your Twitch account.

Now visit the Nexon Website, register an account, and then log in.

Go to the TFD Twitch Drops page, where you’ll be instructed on how to link your Twitch account on the Nexon website.

Authorize Nexon to access your Twitch account.

After that is complete, click on the game’s name on Twitch to discover all the streams.

Some creators that are doing streams with Twitch drops are CletusBueford and knightmar3frame.

Simply watch these streams with Twitch drops and after the required amount of viewing time (15 minutes, 30 minutes, etc.). You should get a notification confirming you have earned a drop.

Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of Twitch, then select “Drops and Rewards” from the dropdown menu, and click “Claim now”.

After logging in to the game, you should see the rewards in your inventory.

Some of the rewards that are given in the Twitch drops are the “Delicious Pizza” chest attachment, 15,000 gold and 1,500 Kuliper shards, the “Gloomy” emote, “Twitch Color” pants, and the X-Ray back attachment.

That’s all we have for you on The First Descendant codes at the moment. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on release time countdown and endgame activities.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy