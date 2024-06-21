The First Descendant Release Time Countdown

The First Descendant is a free-to-play looter-shooter, much like Warframe. After multiple beta tests, it’s finally gearing up for a full-fledged release. At launch, The First Descendant will feature 14 playable characters, plus the Ultimate version of five of those characters. The wait is almost over, and you can check out our The First Descendant release date countdown below to know when exactly you can start playing.

When is the First Descendant Release Time?

Image Source: Nexon Games

The First Descendant will be released on July, 2 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

At the time of writing, Nexon Games hasn’t confirmed when exactly the First Descendant servers will go live on July 2. We will update this article with more concrete info as soon as it’s available.

What to Expect From The First Descendant

Image Source: Nexon Games

As mentioned above, The First Descendant is a looter-shooter where you play as Descendants, each with unique skills and passive abilities that favor different playstyles. It’s a PvE-only co-op experience that features a narrative-focus campaign, multiple open-world activities, and a sprawling endgame.

Like Destiny 2 and Warframe, The First Descendant puts much emphasis on buildcrafting, with resource and gear farming being a vital aspect of the gameplay experience.

It remains unclear as to how intricate and time-consuming buildcrafting will be in The First Descendant, but if the recent open beta is any indication, expect to spend plenty of time grinding for in-game resources and materials to build your ideal Descendant.

