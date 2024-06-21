Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Bosses List – Boss Order & Where to Find Them

Boss fights are a rite of passage in Elden Ring. Shadow of the Erdtree adds a bunch more for players to hunt down. Of course, before you can even get to showing off your skills, you need to hunt down the bosses’ locations first. This Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree bosses list will show you exactly where to find them. We’ll also look at what order to take them on in.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Bosses List

In total, there are 38 different bosses that can be challenged in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Many of them are optional if you’re hoping to just go down the golden path. As a recommendation, players should be at level 150 or above. It’s key to collect as many Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes as possible, too. They’ll give you the best fighting chance for this Elden Ring DLC.

Just like in the base game, ranged characters can have an easier time, especially with the boss distracted. If you’re playing a melee build, be sure to bring your A-game when it comes to dodging and blocking.

Boss #1 – Blackgaol Knight (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Found in the Western Nameless Mausoleum in Gravesite Plain, simply head northwest from the starting point of the DLC to find the location. Defeat the boss to receive 70,000 Runes, Greatsword of Solitude, Helm of Solitude, Armor of Solitude, Gauntlets of Solitude, and the Greaves of Solitude.

Boss #2 – Divine Beast Dancing Lion (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

This first major boss is found in Belurat, Tower Settlement, in the Stagefront area. This will likely be a challenge for those still coming to grips with the DLC, so you have been warned. Defeating it will yield 90,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion.

Boss #3 – Ghostflame Dragon (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

From the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace, head west. In the river will lie this first draconic foe that can be found in the DLC. Defeat it to gain 100,000 Runes, Dragon Heart x1, and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Boss #4 – Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze (Optional)

This boss is at the end of the Belurat Goal dungeon. It can be found west of the lake mentioned above. Beat him to receive 80,000 Runes and Ashes: Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh.

Boss #5 – Death Knight (Optional)

One of the Death Knights that can be beaten in the DLC, this one wielding dual axes is found at the end of the Fog Rift Catacombs. Overcome the challenge and gain 110,000 Runes, Death Knight’s Twin Axes, and Crimson Amber Medallion +3.

Boss #6 – Rellana, Twin Moon Knight (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

The next legacy dungeon on the list, Castle Ensis, is where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight reside. Head to the Castle-Lord’s Chamber to take on this major boss. Defeat her to receive 180,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight.

Boss #7 – Golden Hippopotamus (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

This boss is encountered in the Shadow Keep Main Gate area. It can be skipped if you approach the castle from the east using the Church District. Nevertheless, beating it will allow players to obtain 200,000 Runes, Scadutree Fragment x2, and the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns.

Boss #8 – Sir Ansbach (Optional)

An ally that players should keep around if they hope to have an easier time in the final boss fight, Sir Ansbach can also be slain early on to obtain his full gear set. He is found in the Storehouse, First Floor in the Shadow Keep. Defeat him to get 3000 Runes, Wise Man’s Mask, Ansbach’s Attire, Ansbach’s Manchettes, Ansbach’s Boots, and Ansbach’s Longbow.

Boss #9 – Ghostflame Dragon (Optional)

The second Ghostflame Dragon is found south of the Moorth Ruins in the Scadu Altus. Vanquish it to receive 120,000 Runes, Dragon Heart x1, and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Boss #10 – Black Knight Edredd (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

The one overseeing the Fort of Reprimand, Black Knight Edredd is found in the last room at the top of the place. Beat this opponent and you will obtain 4,446 Runes and the Aspects of the Crucible ‘Wings’ Ash of War.

Boss #11 – Chief Bloodfiend (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Head down to the Ellac River on your way to the Cerulean Coast. You will stumble onto the Rivermouth Cave, which is where the Chief Bloodfiend can be found. Defeat this aggressive foe to gain 80,000 Runes and the Bloodfiend Hexer’s Ashes.

Boss #12 – Ghostflame Dragon (Optional)

This is another dragon to slay. This particular one can be found in the middle of the Cerulean Coast. Slay it to obtain 120,000 Runes, Dragon Heart x1, and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Boss #13 – Dancer of Ranah (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Head west on the Cerulean Coast to find a tunnel that will lead you to the off-shore island, where the Dancer of Ranah is awaiting in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum. Overcome the danger and you will receive 80,000 Runes, Dancing Blade of Ranah, Dancer’s Hood, Dancer’s Dress, Dancer’s Bracer, and Dancer’s Trousers.

Boss #14 – Demi-Human Queen Marigga (Optional)

An easier foe to fight than most, this boss can be found on the coast just north of the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace. The spoils of victory include 100,000 Runes and the Star-Lined Sword.

Boss #15 – Putrescent Knight (Remembrance)

Go to the southern tip of the Cerulean Coast, and drop down the crater to find the Fissure Cave. Descend the depths at the Fissure Depths Site of Grace to find this technically optional boss. Beat it and you can obtain 220,000 Runes and the Remembrance of Putrescene.

Boss #16 – Ancient Dragon-Man (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

On the way towards the Dragon’s Pit Terminus south of the encampment outside of Castle Ensis, players will first meet the invader form of the Ancient Dragon-Man near the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace, and then finally in the Dragon’s Pit. Take both victories to earn 130,000 Runes and the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.

Boss #17 – Jagged Peak Drake (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

After defeating the boss above, keep moving along the path to the Dragon’s Pit Terminus and towards the Jagged Peaks. Throughout the journey, players will have to defeat three of these dragons, facing a solo one before joining the bout between two feuding drakes. Winning it all will gain you up to 200,000 Runes, a few Dragon Hearts, as well as Dragonscale Flesh.

Boss #18 – Ancient Dragon Senessax (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Once you have made your way up to the Jagged Peak Mountainside area, get ready to face off against a much tougher foe in the form of the Ancient Dragon Senessax. Outlast this dangerous enemy and you will earn yourself 200,000 Runes, an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Boss #19 – Bayle the Dread (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

The target of Igon’s ire, Bayle the Drake is possibly one of the hardest bosses outside of the final one that players will face. Avoid those crazy AoE attacks and dish out some pain of your own on top of the Jagged Peaks Summit, and you can be walking away with 490,000 Runes and the Heart of Bayle.

Boss #20 – Death Rite Bird (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

From the Grand Altar Dragon Communion, make your way over to Charo’s Hidden Grave to find this boss near the Site of Grace. Similar to those you encounter in the base game, beat it and you will receive 230,000 Runes, and the Ghostflame Call Ash of War.

Boss #21 – Lamenter (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Locate the Lamenter’s Gaol on the western part of Charo’s Hidden Grave to find this boss. Defeat this simple boss to earn 160,000 Runes and the Lamenter’s Mask.

Boss #22 – Messmer the Impaler (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

The big bad you have been chasing all along, Messmer the Impaler is found at the top of the Shadow Keep. Be sure to prepare yourself sufficiently, as the two phases of the boss can be tough to handle if you don’t have the resources to keep up the fight. Vanquish the fiery villain to get 400,000 Runes, the Remembrance of the Impaler, and the Messmer’s Kindling key item.

Boss #23 – Red Bear (Optional)

Red Bear is located in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum, which can be accessed in the southwest of Ancient Ruins Base. Use the sealed spiritspring to get up the area, and defeat this boss to receive 80,000 Runes, Red Bear’s Claw, Fang Helm, Iron Rivet Armor, Iron Rivet Gauntlets, and the Iron Rivet Greaves.

Boss #24 – Rugalea the Great Red Bear (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

An actual bear this time around, head to the north of Rauh Base, and find the boss lurking within the trees. Be sure to get rid of the lesser bears around for an easier time against this enemy, and earn the Roar of Rugalea for your troubles.

Boss #25 – Death Knight (Optional)

Head west from the Ravine North Site of Grace in the area above to locate the Scorpion River Catacombs, where this Death Knight can be found. Beat this axe-branding enemy to obtain 130,000 Runes, Death Knight’s Longshaft Axe, and Cerulean Amber Medallion +3.

Boss #26 – Rakshasa (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

After going down the stone coffin in the Shadow Keep, you will find yourself heading south. From the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, descend carefully and head up the river to find the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Here, you can fight Rakshasa. Beat him and earn 90,000 Runes, Rakshasa’s Great Katana, Rakshasa’s Helm, Rakshasa Helm, Rakshasa Armor, Rakshasa Gauntlets, and the Rakshasa Greaves.

Boss #27 – Jori, Elder Inquisitor (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Continue onwards from the Recluses’ River and you will find the Darklight Catacombs. This dungeon must be cleared in order to gain access to the Abyssal Woods, which Jori, Elder Inquisitor, happens to be guarding. Show this foe who’s boss and earn yourself 260,000 Runes and the Barbed Staff-Spear.

Boss #28 – Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Once in the Abyssal Woods, use stealth and navigate all the way to the southwest tip of the area, where a large house can be found. Head inside and clear the area of Manse Hall, and once you see the familiar boss gate, get ready for a maddening fight. Defeat the enemy to gain 410,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame.

Boss #29 – Curseblade Labirith (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

If you are planning to head to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, you are going to head through Bonny Village. Instead of heading all the way east, use one of the bridges to go south and locate Bonny Gaol. Defeat the boss within to obtain 100,000 Runes and the Curseblade Meera Spirit Ash.

Boss #30 – Commander Gaius (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

Located in the Back Gate area of the Shadow Keep, you might have missed him if you found alternative paths to the Ancient Ruins of Ruah. In any case, defeating this rider of boars will net you 230,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider.

Boss #31 – Tree Sentinels (Optional)

This is a familiar threat that many would recognize from the early hours of Elden Ring. Find two Tree Sentinels to take down by heading into the Hinterland, which can be accessed from the room near the back gate of Shadow Keep. Use the ‘O Mother’ gesture in front of the altar to open up the secret path. Each vanquished foe will drop 120,000 Runes and a Blessing of Marika.

Boss #32 – Fallingstar Beast (Optional)

Further into the Hinterlands lies the Finger Ruins of Dheo. In the crater here, you will see a purple orb. Getting near it will summon the boss that can beaten for the prizes of 170,000 Runes and the Gravitational Missile spell.

Boss #33 – Metyr, Mother of Fingers (Remembrance)

After running a few errands for Count Ymir, you might return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr to find the throne becoming interactive. Climb down the ladder and head into the Finger Ruins of Miyr to face off against this foe. Beat it, and you will receive 420,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers.

Boss #34 – Scadutree Avatar (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

This boss is located at the Scadutree Base. It can be accessed using the underground paths in the Shadow Keep, the Scadutree Avatar requires players to beat it three times. Doing so will gain you 260,000 Runes, Miquella’s Great Rune, and the Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower.

Boss #35 – Divine Beast Dancing Lion (Optional)

Another Divine Beast Dancing Lion, only this time, it’s not a mandatory fight. You can get to the Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway Site of Grace, and jump down to the lower area to find this boss. Emerge victorious to earn 180,000 Runes, and the Divine Beast Tornado spell.

Boss #36 – Romina, Saint of the Bud (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

The Church of the Bud can be found at the end of the main path in the Ancient Ruins of Ruah. Here, Romina, Saint of the Bud, is waiting to unleash her Scarlet Rot on the unsuspecting Tarnished. Defeat this monstrosity to earn 380,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud.

Boss #37 – Needle Knight Leda, Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, Moore (Optional)

Image Source: FromSoftware

These allies will soon turn foes once they learn of your true intention, but they will only become a problem if players interact with the red summoning sign in the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom of Enir-Ilim. Come out on top against all three bosses, and there is a bunch of stuff to grab.

This includes 300,000 Runes, Falx, Caterpillar Mask, Braided Cord Robe, Braided Arm Wraps, Soiled Loincloth from Hornsent, Dryleaf Robe, Dryleaf Arm Wraps, Dryleaf Cuisardes, Dane’s Footwork from Dryleaf Dane, and the Oathseeker Knight Helm, Leda’s Armor, Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets, Oathseeker Knight Greaves from Leda.

Boss #38 – Promised Consort Radahn / Radahn, Consort of Miquella (Remembrance)

Image Source: FromSoftware

The final boss can be found at the top of Enir-Ilim. It’s a beast of a battle and the toughest challenge players can find in Shadow of the Erdtree. Beat both phases of this frankly amazing fight, and you will earn 375,000 Runes and the Remembrance of a God and Lord.

That’s the full Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree bosses list to help you keep track. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides or search Twinfinite for more.

