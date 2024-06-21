There are often good reasons for things that are hidden away; they can be especially valuable, or they can be extremely dangerous. In the case of the Abyssal Woods in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, it falls firmly in the latter category. But then again, overcoming challenges is why players enjoy FromSoftware games! This guide will show you how to get to the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Abyssal Woods occupy the southeastern side of the Shadow Realm in the Elden Ring DLC. In these dark woods, the foreboding sense of dread never truly goes away. Even more frighteningly, you aren’t able to count on Torrent to help you cover the distance. Instead, you have to hike it on foot, and there are dangers here that not even combat can save you from.

Venture forth, and hopefully, you will come out of the place with your sanity intact and even more powerful equipment to boot.

How to Get to the Abyssal Woods

If you have ridden in the various stone coffins to get to places in the base game, this is the exact same way that you will be using to travel to the Abyssal Woods. But before all of that, it requires players to have cleared Castle Ensis and make their way to the Shadow Keep, the next legacy dungeon on the list.

This will require some legwork clearing the flooded areas within, and then finally gaining access to the actual keep itself. From the Shadow Keep Plaza Site of Grace, which is where you will fight the Golden Hippopotamus, head northwest through the gate and start climbing up the wooden stairs. After clearing the room at the top, you will find yourself on top of the ramparts.

Image Source: FromSoftware

Now, head to the opposite end, clearing the Vulgar Militia along the way, and you will find a ladder. Descend it and look for the flowing water. Enter the passageway behind it and climb down the second ladder. This will lead to a small room with a painting that can be obtained. However, your real aim is the wall to the right of it. Hit it, and a secret passage will appear. At the end, you will find a stone coffin that will drop you off at the Castle Watering Hole location below.

Image Source: FromSoftware

Summon Torrent, and proceed south towards the Darklight Catacombs dungeon. This is quite a long dungeon, so be prepared. Clear it, and you will find yourself entering the Abyssal Woods for the first time. Now, the real fun begins.

Image Source: FromSoftware

With that, you now know how to get to the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

