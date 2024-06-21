How to Get & Use Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring is once again welcoming willing Tarnished back into the fold, and this time, instead of spending more time in The Lands Between, you will be visiting the Shadow Realm in pursuit of Miquella the Kind. With dangerous enemies waiting at every turn, you are going to need all the advantages you can get, and this guide on how to get and use Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will certainly come in handy.

What are Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

One of the best ways to give players a little help in the tough battles of Elden Ring is to have allies to back you up. While you may not necessarily always have a friend to help, the game’s Spirit Ashes are your next best bet. This is the same case in the Shadow Realm, but they can be enhanced further with the use of Revered Spirit Ashes.

By using this precious resource and upping your Revered Spirit Ash blessing level, the summoned Spirit Ashes will benefit from improved offensive and defensive capabilities alike, making their performance in battle that much more effective. The less attention a hulking boss is paying to you, the easier it will be to win.

How to Get Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Unlike the Scadutree Fragments, which are more plentiful in this new world, the Revered Spirit Ashes are harder to come by, and will need to be found out in the Shadow Realm while exploring and rarely drops from defeated foes.

In general, Revered Spirit Ashes can be found on stone platforms or pedestals that are littered around the Shadow Realm, usually in corners of a particular area. If you see something glowing purple on top of a pedestal, there is a high chance that a Revered Spirit Ash is waiting to be claimed. Be sure to also check out churches when you enter them, as there will usually be one alongside a Scadutree Fragment for your troubles.

How to Use Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Now that you have a nice collection of Revered Spirit Ashes in the inventory, it is time to put them to good use. Head to the nearest Site of Grace in the Shadow Realm, and pick the option of Shadow Realm Blessing.

Similar to how players can upgrade their Scadutree blessing, spending the required number of Revered Spirit Ashes will increase the efficiency of the blessing, enabling the Spirit Ashes that are summoned in battle to be even more useful. While the initial upgrades may require only one of the resource, higher levels will require up to a maximum of three per upgrade.

Now that you know how to get and use Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you’re well on your way. For more help, please check out our other guides on the game, or search Twinfinite.

