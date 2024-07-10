Project Ghoul Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 10, 2024 Added new codes!

Ghouls are on the horizon, threatening to destroy the entire city along with all of its citizens. The choice is simple—join the invading flesh-eaters and help their cause, or side with the CCG agency and destroy the ravenous monsters for good. Either way, Project Ghoul codes are here to help!

All Working Project Ghoul Codes

KAKUJASOONSPINS1 : 10 Spins (New)

: 10 Spins KAKUJASOONSPINS2 : 10 Spins (New)

: 10 Spins KAKUJASOONSPINS3 : 10 Spins (New)

: 10 Spins KAKUJASOONSPINS4 : 10 Spins (New)

: 10 Spins KAKUJASOONBOOST1 : 10 mins of all x2 boosts

: 10 mins of all x2 boosts KAKUJASOONBOOST2 : 10 mins of all x2 boosts

: 10 mins of all x2 boosts KAKUJASOONBOOST3 : 10 mins of all x2 boosts

: 10 mins of all x2 boosts KAKUJASOONYEN : 1M Yen, 3k RC, and 500 all materials

: 1M Yen, 3k RC, and 500 all materials CrimsonBoost2 : 10 mins of all x2 boosts

: 10 mins of all x2 boosts CrimsonBoost1 : 10 mins of all x2 boosts

: 10 mins of all x2 boosts CrimsonSpins3 : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins CrimsonSpins2 : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins CrimsonSpins1: 10 Spins

Expired Project Ghoul Codes

SSSOwl_Rework

HELLOBOOST3

HELLOBOOST2

HELLOBOOST1

HereSomeRewards

ServerBrowser

50KBOOST6

50KBOOST5

50KBOOST4

50KBOOST3

50KBOOST2

50KBOOST1

50KMEMSPINS5

50KMEMSPINS4

50KMEMSPINS3

50KMEMSPINS2

50KMEMSPINS1

Sorryforshutdown

NOROSPINS1

NOROSPINS2

NOROSPINS3

NOROBOOST1

NOROBOOST2

NOROBOOST3

YenMatsRc1

5krc

BOOST6

BOOST5

BOOST4

BOOST3

BOOST2

BOOST1

SPINS5

SPINS4

SPINS3

SPINS2

SPINS1

Fixes22

ReIXA

J13

RC_CODE

ReNoro

Extra

YOGUYSRCCODE

50MilVisits2

50MilVisits1

BloodArenaFix

HiPeople

Sorry4Issues

ARATA

NARU

EASTERSOON2

INVENTORYREWORK

KUZENKKJREVAMP

REPLAY

SorryForShutdowns

DaveIsCute

OptimizationAndFixes

ADAM_IS_BACK

RogueIsCool2024!

YeYe!

AngelCloak!

AmazingShikorae71102241

MeditatingKoori11102242

ShockedSuzuya40402242

AwesomeMatsumae10402241

DaveIsCool2024!

RogueComeBack!

WeekOfContent!

MeditatingHikari32801242

WeirdUrie42801241

SweetAura12101242

SmilingRize22101241

ShockedItori01401242

SurprisedTouka01401241

GigglingGinshi60701242

SurprisedShinohara30701241

ShockedOgura22412231

CoolSeidou62412232

How to Redeem Codes in Project Ghoul

With the help of our simple tutorial, you’ll redeem Project Ghoul codes in no time:

Open Project Ghoul on Roblox. Click Play (1) to reach the save data slots. Select a save slot or create a new one (Image 2). Click on Menu (2) to access the code text box. Type in your working code into the Enter code here text box (3). Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

