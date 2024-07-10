Project Ghoul official artwork
Image via [GX] Studio
Project Ghoul Codes (July 2024)

Project Ghoul codes to the rescue!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 10:08 am

Updated: July 10, 2024

Added new codes!

Ghouls are on the horizon, threatening to destroy the entire city along with all of its citizens. The choice is simple—join the invading flesh-eaters and help their cause, or side with the CCG agency and destroy the ravenous monsters for good. Either way, Project Ghoul codes are here to help!

All Working Project Ghoul Codes

  • KAKUJASOONSPINS1: 10 Spins (New)
  • KAKUJASOONSPINS2: 10 Spins (New)
  • KAKUJASOONSPINS3: 10 Spins (New)
  • KAKUJASOONSPINS4: 10 Spins (New)
  • KAKUJASOONBOOST1: 10 mins of all x2 boosts 
  • KAKUJASOONBOOST2: 10 mins of all x2 boosts 
  • KAKUJASOONBOOST3: 10 mins of all x2 boosts 
  • KAKUJASOONYEN: 1M Yen, 3k RC, and 500 all materials 
  • CrimsonBoost2: 10 mins of all x2 boosts 
  • CrimsonBoost1: 10 mins of all x2 boosts 
  • CrimsonSpins3: 10 Spins 
  • CrimsonSpins2: 10 Spins 
  • CrimsonSpins1: 10 Spins 

Expired Project Ghoul Codes

  • SSSOwl_Rework
  • HELLOBOOST3
  • HELLOBOOST2
  • HELLOBOOST1
  • HereSomeRewards
  • ServerBrowser
  • 50KBOOST6
  • 50KBOOST5
  • 50KBOOST4
  • 50KBOOST3
  • 50KBOOST2
  • 50KBOOST1
  • 50KMEMSPINS5
  • 50KMEMSPINS4
  • 50KMEMSPINS3
  • 50KMEMSPINS2
  • 50KMEMSPINS1
  • Sorryforshutdown
  • NOROSPINS1
  • NOROSPINS2
  • NOROSPINS3
  • NOROBOOST1
  • NOROBOOST2
  • NOROBOOST3
  • YenMatsRc1
  • 5krc
  • BOOST6
  • BOOST5
  • BOOST4
  • BOOST3
  • BOOST2
  • BOOST1
  • SPINS5
  • SPINS4
  • SPINS3
  • SPINS2
  • SPINS1
  • Fixes22
  • ReIXA
  • J13
  • RC_CODE
  • ReNoro
  • Extra
  • YOGUYSRCCODE
  • 50MilVisits2
  • 50MilVisits1
  • BloodArenaFix
  • HiPeople
  • Sorry4Issues
  • ARATA
  • NARU
  • EASTERSOON2
  • INVENTORYREWORK
  • KUZENKKJREVAMP
  • REPLAY
  • SorryForShutdowns
  • DaveIsCute
  • OptimizationAndFixes
  • ADAM_IS_BACK
  • RogueIsCool2024!
  • YeYe!
  • AngelCloak!
  • AmazingShikorae71102241
  • MeditatingKoori11102242
  • ShockedSuzuya40402242
  • AwesomeMatsumae10402241
  • DaveIsCool2024!
  • RogueComeBack!
  • WeekOfContent!
  • MeditatingHikari32801242
  • WeirdUrie42801241
  • SweetAura12101242
  • SmilingRize22101241
  • ShockedItori01401242
  • SurprisedTouka01401241
  • GigglingGinshi60701242
  • SurprisedShinohara30701241
  • ShockedOgura22412231
  • CoolSeidou62412232

How to Redeem Codes in Project Ghoul

With the help of our simple tutorial, you’ll redeem Project Ghoul codes in no time:

  • Project Ghoul starting menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Project Ghoul Save Slot menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Project Ghoul Codes text box
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Project Ghoul on Roblox.
  2. Click Play (1) to reach the save data slots.
  3. Select a save slot or create a new one (Image 2).
  4. Click on Menu (2) to access the code text box.
  5. Type in your working code into the Enter code here text box (3).
  6. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.