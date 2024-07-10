Project Ghoul Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 10, 2024
Ghouls are on the horizon, threatening to destroy the entire city along with all of its citizens. The choice is simple—join the invading flesh-eaters and help their cause, or side with the CCG agency and destroy the ravenous monsters for good. Either way, Project Ghoul codes are here to help!
All Working Project Ghoul Codes
- KAKUJASOONSPINS1: 10 Spins (New)
- KAKUJASOONSPINS2: 10 Spins (New)
- KAKUJASOONSPINS3: 10 Spins (New)
- KAKUJASOONSPINS4: 10 Spins (New)
- KAKUJASOONBOOST1: 10 mins of all x2 boosts
- KAKUJASOONBOOST2: 10 mins of all x2 boosts
- KAKUJASOONBOOST3: 10 mins of all x2 boosts
- KAKUJASOONYEN: 1M Yen, 3k RC, and 500 all materials
- CrimsonBoost2: 10 mins of all x2 boosts
- CrimsonBoost1: 10 mins of all x2 boosts
- CrimsonSpins3: 10 Spins
- CrimsonSpins2: 10 Spins
- CrimsonSpins1: 10 Spins
Expired Project Ghoul Codes
- SSSOwl_Rework
- HELLOBOOST3
- HELLOBOOST2
- HELLOBOOST1
- HereSomeRewards
- ServerBrowser
- 50KBOOST6
- 50KBOOST5
- 50KBOOST4
- 50KBOOST3
- 50KBOOST2
- 50KBOOST1
- 50KMEMSPINS5
- 50KMEMSPINS4
- 50KMEMSPINS3
- 50KMEMSPINS2
- 50KMEMSPINS1
- Sorryforshutdown
- NOROSPINS1
- NOROSPINS2
- NOROSPINS3
- NOROBOOST1
- NOROBOOST2
- NOROBOOST3
- YenMatsRc1
- 5krc
- BOOST6
- BOOST5
- BOOST4
- BOOST3
- BOOST2
- BOOST1
- SPINS5
- SPINS4
- SPINS3
- SPINS2
- SPINS1
- Fixes22
- ReIXA
- J13
- RC_CODE
- ReNoro
- Extra
- YOGUYSRCCODE
- 50MilVisits2
- 50MilVisits1
- BloodArenaFix
- HiPeople
- Sorry4Issues
- ARATA
- NARU
- EASTERSOON2
- INVENTORYREWORK
- KUZENKKJREVAMP
- REPLAY
- SorryForShutdowns
- DaveIsCute
- OptimizationAndFixes
- ADAM_IS_BACK
- RogueIsCool2024!
- YeYe!
- AngelCloak!
- AmazingShikorae71102241
- MeditatingKoori11102242
- ShockedSuzuya40402242
- AwesomeMatsumae10402241
- DaveIsCool2024!
- RogueComeBack!
- WeekOfContent!
- MeditatingHikari32801242
- WeirdUrie42801241
- SweetAura12101242
- SmilingRize22101241
- ShockedItori01401242
- SurprisedTouka01401241
- GigglingGinshi60701242
- SurprisedShinohara30701241
- ShockedOgura22412231
- CoolSeidou62412232
How to Redeem Codes in Project Ghoul
With the help of our simple tutorial, you’ll redeem Project Ghoul codes in no time:
- Open Project Ghoul on Roblox.
- Click Play (1) to reach the save data slots.
- Select a save slot or create a new one (Image 2).
- Click on Menu (2) to access the code text box.
- Type in your working code into the Enter code here text box (3).
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.
