Anime Impact Codes (June 2024)

After some Anime Impact codes? This Roblox game has only just released but has already amassed a huge player base, all of whom are keen for more freebies to get them going. In this guide, we’ll list all the active codes you can redeem, so you’re always stocked up with resources and currency.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Impact Codes

Anime Impact Codes (Working)

10KLIKES!: Blessing reroll, Spirit Orb, and gems (New)

4THEROLLBACKS!: Premium Soul Ticket and gems (New)

Anime Impact Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Impact

Load into Anime Impact from the Roblox game page. Note that load times can be quite long due to the game’s sudden surge in popularity.

Once in a lobby, walk over to the Codes NPC, denoted by purple text.

Type in a code from our list and press Return.

Check the pop-up notification to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Impact Codes?

The best place to find new codes is the Anime Impact Discord server. Once you’ve accepted the T&Cs and verified your Roblox account, check the ‘announcements’ channel. The devs regularly share codes alongside updates and patch notes,

Alongside that, you can follow one of the main devs, K1LLUAA, on X. There aren’t any exclusive codes there yet, but it could happen in the future.

Of course, to save yourself some time and avoid checking through social media channels, you can simply bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is quite common in Roblox games, where codes can go out of rotation without any warning. As such, you’re best off redeeming each and every code as soon as it drops.

Alongside that, ensure you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our list. That includes adhering to any capitalization, exclamation marks, and numbers. To make things easier, you may as well copy and paste codes in directly from our list.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out RE: XL codes and Sell Guns to Prove Da Hood Wrong codes. Elsewhere, we’ve got the Type Soul Trello link and Anime Defenders tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy