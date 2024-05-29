Roblox Anime Defenders Tier List (May 2024)

Are you searching for an accurate Anime Defenders tier list? Well, your search ends here. We’ve analyzed all units and their performance across all game content, ranking them based on their overall usefulness and priority. Let’s get into it!

Anime Defenders Units Tier List

Strength Tier Units S Carp, Chance Taker, Elf Wizardess, The Gamer A Admiral of Ice, Curse Prince, Flame Dragon King, Pink Rockstar, Sharpshooter, Skull Warrior B Admiral of Lava, Ant King, Bloomer, Clay, Cursed Fighter, Thunder Shinobi C Admiral of Light, Esper, Inferno Commander, Maxed Qi Master, Strongest Swordsman, The Beast D Dragon Slayer, Fire Leg Master, Master Swordsman, Spirit Hybrid, Vengeful Shinobi F All not listed characters Anime Defenders unit tier list updated as of 5/29/2024

Anime Defenders Unit Summaries

S Tier

Carp : Garp is the meta ground unit with an insane amount of DPS and a huge AoE once fully evolved. He might even be the best mythic in Anime Defenders. He should be your focus.

: Garp is the meta ground unit with an insane amount of DPS and a huge AoE once fully evolved. He might even be the best mythic in Anime Defenders. He should be your focus. Chance Taker : Hakari evo with crit traits will carry you like no one else. Easily matches SJW, but both are really units only rich people can get.

: Hakari evo with crit traits will carry you like no one else. Easily matches SJW, but both are really units only rich people can get. Elf Wizardess : Frieren is a full AoE unit when evolved, and her DPS is massive, similar to Garp. She should be your second focus amongst mythics.

: Frieren is a full AoE unit when evolved, and her DPS is massive, similar to Garp. She should be your second focus amongst mythics. The Gamer: SJW summons the enemies he killed and is really strong, both evo and unevo. Can’t go wrong with him.

A Tier

Admiral of Ice : Applies slow to enemies, which is super important. Consider him an upgraded version of Rukia and Grey. Must have for leaderboard runs, but don’t roll for him if the mythic on the banner is thrash.

: Applies slow to enemies, which is super important. Consider him an upgraded version of Rukia and Grey. Must have for leaderboard runs, but don’t roll for him if the mythic on the banner is thrash. Curse Prince : Sukuna applies bleed to enemies and hinders their regeneration. Absolutely meta right now, but it shouldn’t be your primary focus.

: Sukuna applies bleed to enemies and hinders their regeneration. Absolutely meta right now, but it shouldn’t be your primary focus. Flame Dragon King : Best burn unit in Anime Defenders. Similarly to Sukuna, he counters regeneration with his burn and has solid overall DPS. Good unevo as well.

: Best burn unit in Anime Defenders. Similarly to Sukuna, he counters regeneration with his burn and has solid overall DPS. Good unevo as well. Pink Rockstar : Bocchi is the meta money-farming unit. She is rarely on the banner for some reason, though.

: Bocchi is the meta money-farming unit. She is rarely on the banner for some reason, though. Sharpshooter : Excellent when evo, amazing range, big AoE, multi-hit. Great all-around hill unit. Still, not a priority.

: Excellent when evo, amazing range, big AoE, multi-hit. Great all-around hill unit. Still, not a priority. Skull Warrior: The meta starter mythical you should try to get as early as possible. He has full AoE on placement and a huge range.

B Tier

Admiral of Lava : Solid starter legendary that can apply burn until you get Natsu. Good for stories because of that.

: Solid starter legendary that can apply burn until you get Natsu. Good for stories because of that. Ant King : Decent DPS mythical. Still, I don’t think he offers nearly enough with his skills to be better than Natsu, Garp, or Frieren.

: Decent DPS mythical. Still, I don’t think he offers nearly enough with his skills to be better than Natsu, Garp, or Frieren. Bloomer : Farm unit, just like Pink Rockstar, but easier to get. Use her in the early game.

: Farm unit, just like Pink Rockstar, but easier to get. Use her in the early game. Clay : Gray is basically the Admiral of Ice you bought on Wish. Good for early game.

: Gray is basically the Admiral of Ice you bought on Wish. Good for early game. Cursed Fighter : Solid debuffer that’s good for infinite runs.

: Solid debuffer that’s good for infinite runs. Thunder Shinobi: Better than Esper, but still fairly mid. I don’t recommend pulling for him unless you want him for his cool looks.

C Tier

Admiral of Light : Okay for beginners. Has a large circle attack when upgraded.

: Okay for beginners. Has a large circle attack when upgraded. Esper : Worst mythic in the game, but he is still better than most epics. I wouldn’t advise rolling for him.

: Worst mythic in the game, but he is still better than most epics. I wouldn’t advise rolling for him. Inferno Commander : Full circle AoE when fully upgraded and burn in his kit. Pretty solid until you get Lava Admiral or Natsu.

: Full circle AoE when fully upgraded and burn in his kit. Pretty solid until you get Lava Admiral or Natsu. Maxed Qi Master : Okay as a starter, but nothing too special.

: Okay as a starter, but nothing too special. Strongest Swordsman : Excellent in the early game, but isn’t useful later.

: Excellent in the early game, but isn’t useful later. The Beast: Good as a starter with a full AoE when max upgraded. Falls off later.

D Tier

Dragon Slayer : Okayish, but there are better epics in the game.

: Okayish, but there are better epics in the game. Fire Leg Master : Okayish in the early game. There are better units, though.

: Okayish in the early game. There are better units, though. Master Swordsman : Full AoE on last attack is pretty neat. Still, unless you are in the very early game, I wouldn’t roll for him.

: Full AoE on last attack is pretty neat. Still, unless you are in the very early game, I wouldn’t roll for him. Spirit Hybrid : Outperformed by basically all other epics.

: Outperformed by basically all other epics. Vengeful Shinobi: Same as Spirit Hybrid.

Which Banners To Summon on in Anime Defenders

Before you roll a banner, always check how many high-strength units from the tier lists are on it. I recommend you spend your rolls on banners with at least two B+ units on them. Still, if you’re only missing one specific mythic, by all means, roll when it’s available.

The biggest pitfall is rolling when a good epic or legendary is on the banner. These shouldn’t be your focus! Instead, you want to look for specific mythics; A and S-tier ones in particular. Legendaries and epics you will get passively, as their pull chance is 8/61 times higher than for mythics.

The tier list and the supplementary info should help you make a decision on which units you should spend your hard-earned gems in Anime Defenders.

For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Demon Piece Trello link. We’ve also got Type Soul codes and Blox Fruits codes to sweep up.

