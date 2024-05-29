Anime Defenders characters on a banner
Roblox Anime Defenders Tier List (May 2024)

Frieren is OP in-game, too.
Are you searching for an accurate Anime Defenders tier list? Well, your search ends here. We’ve analyzed all units and their performance across all game content, ranking them based on their overall usefulness and priority. Let’s get into it!

Anime Defenders Units Tier List

Strength TierUnits
SCarp, Chance Taker, Elf Wizardess, The Gamer
AAdmiral of Ice, Curse Prince, Flame Dragon King, Pink Rockstar, Sharpshooter, Skull Warrior
BAdmiral of Lava, Ant King, Bloomer, Clay, Cursed Fighter, Thunder Shinobi
CAdmiral of Light, Esper, Inferno Commander, Maxed Qi Master, Strongest Swordsman, The Beast
DDragon Slayer, Fire Leg Master, Master Swordsman, Spirit Hybrid, Vengeful Shinobi
FAll not listed characters
Anime Defenders unit tier list updated as of 5/29/2024

Anime Defenders Unit Summaries

S Tier

  • Carp: Garp is the meta ground unit with an insane amount of DPS and a huge AoE once fully evolved. He might even be the best mythic in Anime Defenders. He should be your focus.
  • Chance Taker: Hakari evo with crit traits will carry you like no one else. Easily matches SJW, but both are really units only rich people can get.
  • Elf Wizardess: Frieren is a full AoE unit when evolved, and her DPS is massive, similar to Garp. She should be your second focus amongst mythics.
  • The Gamer: SJW summons the enemies he killed and is really strong, both evo and unevo. Can’t go wrong with him.

A Tier

  • Admiral of Ice: Applies slow to enemies, which is super important. Consider him an upgraded version of Rukia and Grey. Must have for leaderboard runs, but don’t roll for him if the mythic on the banner is thrash.
  • Curse Prince: Sukuna applies bleed to enemies and hinders their regeneration. Absolutely meta right now, but it shouldn’t be your primary focus.
  • Flame Dragon King: Best burn unit in Anime Defenders. Similarly to Sukuna, he counters regeneration with his burn and has solid overall DPS. Good unevo as well.
  • Pink Rockstar: Bocchi is the meta money-farming unit. She is rarely on the banner for some reason, though.
  • Sharpshooter: Excellent when evo, amazing range, big AoE, multi-hit. Great all-around hill unit. Still, not a priority.
  • Skull Warrior: The meta starter mythical you should try to get as early as possible. He has full AoE on placement and a huge range.

B Tier

  • Admiral of Lava: Solid starter legendary that can apply burn until you get Natsu. Good for stories because of that.
  • Ant King: Decent DPS mythical. Still, I don’t think he offers nearly enough with his skills to be better than Natsu, Garp, or Frieren.
  • Bloomer: Farm unit, just like Pink Rockstar, but easier to get. Use her in the early game.
  • Clay: Gray is basically the Admiral of Ice you bought on Wish. Good for early game.
  • Cursed Fighter: Solid debuffer that’s good for infinite runs.
  • Thunder Shinobi: Better than Esper, but still fairly mid. I don’t recommend pulling for him unless you want him for his cool looks.

C Tier

  • Admiral of Light: Okay for beginners. Has a large circle attack when upgraded.
  • Esper: Worst mythic in the game, but he is still better than most epics. I wouldn’t advise rolling for him.
  • Inferno Commander: Full circle AoE when fully upgraded and burn in his kit. Pretty solid until you get Lava Admiral or Natsu.
  • Maxed Qi Master: Okay as a starter, but nothing too special.
  • Strongest Swordsman: Excellent in the early game, but isn’t useful later.
  • The Beast: Good as a starter with a full AoE when max upgraded. Falls off later.

D Tier

  • Dragon Slayer: Okayish, but there are better epics in the game.
  • Fire Leg Master: Okayish in the early game. There are better units, though.
  • Master Swordsman: Full AoE on last attack is pretty neat. Still, unless you are in the very early game, I wouldn’t roll for him.
  • Spirit Hybrid: Outperformed by basically all other epics.
  • Vengeful Shinobi: Same as Spirit Hybrid.
Pull rates on a banner in Anime Defenders Roblox experience
Pull rates on a banner in Anime Defenders Roblox experience
Pull rates on a banner in Anime Defenders Roblox experience
Which Banners To Summon on in Anime Defenders

Before you roll a banner, always check how many high-strength units from the tier lists are on it. I recommend you spend your rolls on banners with at least two B+ units on them. Still, if you’re only missing one specific mythic, by all means, roll when it’s available.

The biggest pitfall is rolling when a good epic or legendary is on the banner. These shouldn’t be your focus! Instead, you want to look for specific mythics; A and S-tier ones in particular. Legendaries and epics you will get passively, as their pull chance is 8/61 times higher than for mythics.

The tier list and the supplementary info should help you make a decision on which units you should spend your hard-earned gems in Anime Defenders.

For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Demon Piece Trello link. We’ve also got Type Soul codes and Blox Fruits codes to sweep up.

Read Article MW3 Hyper Cranked Mode Explained
Front shot of two players aiming down sights in Hyper Cranked Mode in MW3 Season 4
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
MW3 Hyper Cranked Mode Explained
Alpay Dedezade Alpay Dedezade May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Level Up Fast in Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Killer Klowns From Outer Space_ The Game level up
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Level Up Fast in Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 29, 2024
Read Article Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master Free Spins and Coins
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (May 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač May 29, 2024
Aleksa Stojković
