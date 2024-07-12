Hunter Era Trello Link (July 2024)

After the Hunter Era Trello link? This Roblox game is one of the most popular on the platform right now, but diving into it as a newcomer can be intimidating. Fortunately, the game’s official Trello board is a brilliant place to learn more about the game and its mechanics. Here’s the link so you can dive right in!

What Is the Hunter Era Trello Link?

Click here for the Hunter Era Trello link. This was last checked on July 12, 2024.

All you need to do is follow the above link to get instant access to the Trello board. You don’t even need to have a working Trello account – but doing so is helpful, though. That way, you can click on the yellow Star icon to add this board to your favorites. Then, it’s only ever one click away each time you load onto Trello.

If you haven’t got an account, you can simply bookmark this page and check it each time you need your dose of Hunters Era info. That way, you’re only ever one click away from getting the information you need.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the Hunter Era Trello?

The Hunter Era Trello board is the definitive source for information on the Roblox game. It’s run and maintained by the game’s devs, so you know that it’s always updated and accurate based on the current meta.

Within this Trello, there are a few specific columns to keep an eye on. First and foremost, the Nens and Clans columns are probably the most useful. These determine your character’s fighting style and abilities, all with different rarity levels and damage output stats. There aren’t too many Nens and Clans in Hunter Era yet, so expect these sections to expand as the game continues to develop.

Elsewhere, you’ll also want to check out the weapons and accessories columns. These are the different equippable items you can hold, with weapons doing ranged damage alongside your regular melee moves, and accessories give you passive stat boosts when you wear them. As such, learning which ones suit your build best is a good idea.

There are also some meta columns too, which teach you more about the game’s mechanics. This includes details on the gamepasses available for purchase, profile titles you can acquire, and codes available to redeem. As such, the Trello is the definitive source of Hunters Era information.

