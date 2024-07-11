Bellu Piece Codes (July 2024)

After the newest Bellu Piece codes? This One Piece-inspired Roblox game aims to help you live out a proper anime pirate adventure. With these tested and confirmed codes, your gameplay experience will get even better.

Recommended Videos

All Bellu Piece Codes

Bellu Piece Codes (Working)

100LIKES : 500,000 Beli, Diamond x 3

: 500,000 Beli, Diamond x 3 100PLAYERS : Stat point reset

: Stat point reset 10KVISITS: 1 Beli

Bellu Piece Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Bellu Piece

The process to redeem Bellu Piece codes is simple when you know what to do. You just need to follow these quick steps:

Launch Bellu Piece from its Roblox game page.

Select the bulleted-three line button on the top-left. This is on the right of the chat button.

Click on the white Twitter bird icon.

Put your code into the “Enter code” text box.

Select “Redeem”.

If the code is correct, you’ll immediately get your rewards!

How Do You Get More Bellu Piece Codes?

Besides using this guide, the best place to get more Bellu Piece codes is by following the developer’s Discord server. Since a major update for the game, new codes have been dropped in a dedicated channel to use.

However, once codes start to expire, it can be tough to know which will work and which will not. So you don’t have to go through loads of trial and error yourself, we’d recommend keeping this guide to hand so you know that any you try to redeem has already been personally tested by ourselves.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The first reason your Bellu Piece codes may not be working is that they’re case-sensitive. This makes it very easy to misenter a code’s capital letter in lowercase and assume it doesn’t work.

To prevent this, it’s best to copy and paste your chosen one directly from this guide so you know it will be correct. Otherwise, your code not working may simply mean the code has expired or has been taken out of circulation by the developer.

Now you’re up to speed on the game’s rewards and how to redeem them, check out what bonuses you can get using Reaper 2 codes and Cat Piece codes. For even more anime titles on Roblox, we have Anime Dimensions codes and One Fruit Simulator codes to try too.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy