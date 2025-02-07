Forgot password
Jojo Shenanigans promo art
Image via Project JoJo Star's Studios
Jojo Shenanigans Codes (February 2025)

Need free Stardust? Get your Jojo Shenanigans codes here!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Published: Feb 7, 2025 04:49 am

Updated: February 7, 2025

Added new codes!

There’s no easier way to become a part of the Joestar family than redeeming the Jojo Shenanigans codes. Enter the world of grandiose battles well-prepared by always having some Stardust around. Many dangers lurk all around you, so always be ready for a fast-paced fight!

All Jojo Shenanigans Codes List

Working Jojo Shenanigans Codes 

  • 100KVISITS: 2,000 Stardust
  • UPDATE!: 1,000 Stardust

Expired Jojo Shenanigans Codes 

  • 50K
  • GROUNDHOGSDAY
  • VALENTINEMAPANDSTANDSCOMINGOUT
  • 400PLAYERS
  • DIO
  • 10K

How to Redeem Codes in Jojo Shenanigans

To redeem Jojo Shenanigans codes, follow the instructions below:

  • How to redeem Jojo Shenanigans codes step 1
    Image by Twinfinite
  • How to redeem Jojo Shenanigans codes step 2
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Jojo Shenanigans on Roblox.
  2. Click the three-line button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Select the Codes option in the menu.
  4. Enter a code into the Insert Code text box.
  5. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

