Jojo Shenanigans Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 7, 2025

There’s no easier way to become a part of the Joestar family than redeeming the Jojo Shenanigans codes. Enter the world of grandiose battles well-prepared by always having some Stardust around. Many dangers lurk all around you, so always be ready for a fast-paced fight!

All Jojo Shenanigans Codes List

Working Jojo Shenanigans Codes

100KVISITS : 2,000 Stardust

: 2,000 Stardust UPDATE!: 1,000 Stardust

Expired Jojo Shenanigans Codes

50K

GROUNDHOGSDAY

VALENTINEMAPANDSTANDSCOMINGOUT

400PLAYERS

DIO

10K

How to Redeem Codes in Jojo Shenanigans

To redeem Jojo Shenanigans codes, follow the instructions below:

Launch Jojo Shenanigans on Roblox. Click the three-line button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Select the Codes option in the menu. Enter a code into the Insert Code text box. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

