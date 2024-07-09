Jujutsu Shenanigans official artwork
Image via @AlsoNot_Tze
Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes (July 2024)

Slay your enemies with the help of Jujutsu Shenanigans codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 09:43 am

Updated: July 9, 2024

Added a new code!

If you’re a Jujutsu Kaisen fan who adores the Shibuya incident arc, this Roblox experience will be right up your alley. Show off your fighting moves against waves of skilled enemies, complete quests, and fully upgrade your warrior. With Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, you can kickstart your journey the right way!

All Working Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes

  • 120MVISITS: 200 Cash and Emote (New)
  • 20MVISITS: 200 Cash

Expired Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes

  • There are currently no expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans

It takes just a minute to redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes if you follow our easy guide below:

How to redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Jujutsu Shenanigans on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Go to the Rewards tab (2) to access the code redemption page.
  4. Type your code in the Code text box (3).
  5. Click Redeem (4) and claim your rewards.

For more codes in other Roblox Jujutsu Kaisen games, check out our Jujutsu Online Codes and Jujutsu Duel Codes articles and claim more valuable prizes.

