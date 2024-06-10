Sukuna and Yuji in Jujutsu Duel
Image Source: Shan Shan
Category:
Codes
Guides

Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes (June 2024)

Now I can finally roll for Sukuna.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 10:29 am

Updated: June 10, 2024

We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Want to get more sorcerers and upgrade your team without spending money? What you need then are Jujutsu Duel codes, and you’re in luck as we went out and collected them all, so you don’t have to. Scroll down and start redeeming them right now to get all those OP sorcerers!

All Active Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes

  • JK666: Advanced Summon Ticket, 200 Gems (New)
  • JK777: 100K Cash, 200K EXP (New)
  • JK888: Advanced Summon Ticket, 100 Break Stones (New)
  • HWFTK9C6S1: Advanced Summon Ticket, 200K EXP
  • J5XPTUL9ST: 5 Advanced Summon Tickets

Expired Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Duel Codes

Codes redemption menu in Jujutsu Duel
Image Source: Shan Shan via Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Jujutsu Duel
Image Source: Shan Shan via Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Jujutsu Duel
Image Source: Shan Shan via Twinfinite
  1. Open Jujutsu Duel on your device.
  2. Click on your avatar in the top left.
  3. Press Redeem at the bottom right.
  4. Type in your code.
  5. Click on Redeem to claim the code.

Related Article: Warrior Simulator Codes

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

  • Expired codes: Developers don’t always announce expiration dates for codes, so they may suddenly expire.
  • Already redeemed codes: You can redeem each code only once, and if you try redeeming one multiple times, you’ll get an appropriate notification.
  • Invalid codes: If the game tells you your code is invalid, be sure to double-check your spelling. Codes for this game are often very long and mix letters and numbers, so spelling them correctly can be tricky.

How to Get More Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes

The best place to look for codes is the JD official Facebook page. You can use the search function to find the relevant posts. However, considering how often they post, you might be scrolling for a while. A better option is to bookmark this post instead. We look for codes regularly, and you should exploit that to save yourself some time for more in-game grinding.

That covers all you need to know about codes for Jujutsu Duel and how to claim them in-game. If you want to get freebies in other mobile and desktop titles, be sure to visit the Codes section on Twinfinite. We’ve curated lists for all the most exciting titles, most notably Hero Clash, Tsuki’s Odyssey, and Monster Never Cry.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Are There Any Pet Split Simulator Codes? (June 2024)
Pets from Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Pets from Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Pets from Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Pet Split Simulator Codes? (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Roblox Anime Last Stand (ALS) Secret Codes (June 2024)
A building in Anime Last Stand.
A building in Anime Last Stand.
A building in Anime Last Stand.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Anime Last Stand (ALS) Secret Codes (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Clover Rebirth Codes? (June 2024)
Clover Rebirth Codes - character from Clover Rebirth with the game's logo
Clover Rebirth Codes - character from Clover Rebirth with the game's logo
Clover Rebirth Codes - character from Clover Rebirth with the game's logo
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Clover Rebirth Codes? (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Are There Any Pet Split Simulator Codes? (June 2024)
Pets from Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Pet Split Simulator Codes? (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Roblox Anime Last Stand (ALS) Secret Codes (June 2024)
A building in Anime Last Stand.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Anime Last Stand (ALS) Secret Codes (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Clover Rebirth Codes? (June 2024)
Clover Rebirth Codes - character from Clover Rebirth with the game's logo
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Clover Rebirth Codes? (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 10, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.