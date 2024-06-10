Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024 We found codes!

Want to get more sorcerers and upgrade your team without spending money? What you need then are Jujutsu Duel codes, and you’re in luck as we went out and collected them all, so you don’t have to. Scroll down and start redeeming them right now to get all those OP sorcerers!

All Active Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes

JK666 : Advanced Summon Ticket, 200 Gems (New)

: Advanced Summon Ticket, 200 Gems JK777 : 100K Cash, 200K EXP (New)

: 100K Cash, 200K EXP JK888 : Advanced Summon Ticket, 100 Break Stones (New)

: Advanced Summon Ticket, 100 Break Stones HWFTK9C6S1 : Advanced Summon Ticket, 200K EXP

: Advanced Summon Ticket, 200K EXP J5XPTUL9ST: 5 Advanced Summon Tickets

Expired Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Duel Codes

Open Jujutsu Duel on your device. Click on your avatar in the top left. Press Redeem at the bottom right. Type in your code. Click on Redeem to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Expired codes : Developers don’t always announce expiration dates for codes, so they may suddenly expire.

: Developers don’t always announce expiration dates for codes, so they may suddenly expire. Already redeemed codes : You can redeem each code only once, and if you try redeeming one multiple times, you’ll get an appropriate notification.

: You can redeem each code only once, and if you try redeeming one multiple times, you’ll get an appropriate notification. Invalid codes: If the game tells you your code is invalid, be sure to double-check your spelling. Codes for this game are often very long and mix letters and numbers, so spelling them correctly can be tricky.

How to Get More Jujutsu Duel Codes Codes

The best place to look for codes is the JD official Facebook page. You can use the search function to find the relevant posts. However, considering how often they post, you might be scrolling for a while. A better option is to bookmark this post instead. We look for codes regularly, and you should exploit that to save yourself some time for more in-game grinding.

That covers all you need to know about codes for Jujutsu Duel and how to claim them in-game. If you want to get freebies in other mobile and desktop titles, be sure to visit the Codes section on Twinfinite. We’ve curated lists for all the most exciting titles, most notably Hero Clash, Tsuki’s Odyssey, and Monster Never Cry.

