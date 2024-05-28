Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 28, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you looking for Tsuki’s Odyssey codes? Well, you’re in the right place! We’ve found all active codes and listed them below. We’ve also included instructions on how to redeem them further down because finding the codes menu is really tricky in this game. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and get those carrots!

All Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes List

Working Codes

TSUKILOVESMATE : 5,000 Carrots (New)

: 5,000 Carrots 314DAY : 3,140 Carrots

: 3,140 Carrots TO18ST0 : 5,000 Carrots

: 5,000 Carrots TO29SOFI15: 1,000 Carrots

Expired Codes

39DAY

ANSWERDAY23

HOHOHO

EGGMONTH

MATSURI23

SPOOKY

TART23

SPRING23

SPOOKY23

JOLLY2023

LNY2024

PARTY

How to Redeem Codes in Tsuki’s Odyssey

Image Source: HyperBeard via Twinfinite Image Source: HyperBeard via Twinfinite Image Source: HyperBeard via Twinfinite

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Tsuki’s Odyssey:

Open Tsuki’s Odyssey on your device. Open the Map app. Go to the City Hall. Click on the Red Mailbox on the left, next to the notice board. Click on Express Delivery at the bottom. Type in your code in the text box. Click OK on the right to claim your freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Codes in Tsuki’s Odyssey aren’t case-sensitive, so don’t bother with trying to capitalize them correctly. Instead, focus on the spelling as codes for this game are both long and mix letters and numbers. Also, it could be that the code you tried to redeem has expired. If that happens, just move on to the next code.

Related Article: AFK Journey Codes

How Do You Get More Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes?

To find more codes, you should visit the official Tsuki Discord server. People repost any codes they find on the dev’s socials socials there, and searching Discord is much more convenient. However, you’ll still have to scroll through a lot of messages to get them. We at Twinfinite do that for you, so it’s much better if you just bookmark this post and revisit it periodically to see whether there are new codes.

Well, now you should know both how to redeem codes and what the active ones are in Tsuki’s Odyssey. For more posts like this one, see the Codes section of our website. We’ve got lists for all the most popular mobile and Roblox titles, where having carrots or whatever other game currency can really help you out.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more